Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Davaughn Nemar Jones, 19, 1400 block of North Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 12:57 p.m., deputies arrested Michelle Leigh Strand, 44, 900 block of South Market Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a Michigan hold and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 42, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 1800 block of North Bell Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 8:23 p.m., officers arrested Annastasia Barric, 21, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 4000 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Pittman, 61, 900 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Home Avenue, on a Madison County warrant.
Saturday 1 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Shaff, 41, 1200 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Saturday, 1:44 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Clark, 46, 900 block of North Korby Street, in the area of Sycamore and Longview streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for non-compliance with in-home detention, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; false informing, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:47 a.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 43, in the 1200 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 10:37 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Buis, 33, 900 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Mulberry Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear, a warrant for driving while suspended with prior suspensions and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:37 a.m., officers arrested Marcus Mahan, 38, 1000 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Moore, 42, Anderson, in the 400 block of West Havens Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:31 a.m., officers arrested Allan Winburn, 23, 2300 block of Willow Springs Road, in the area of Washington and North streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested William Adams, 53, 1100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Havens and Washington streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 4:23 a.m., officers arrested Tia Cook, 28, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:50 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Murphy, 31, 200 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, strangulation and domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 5:13 p.m., officers arrested Austin Goodall, 29, Terre Haute, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:22 p.m., officers arrested Vincent Allen, 51, 1000 block of East Elm Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested Terri Bolander, 66, 200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Monroe and Washington streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Tawon Wright, 39, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Richmond and Locke streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 6:16 p.m., officers arrested Michael Kemp, 24, 1000 block of Bookhaven Court, in the 1400 block of South Reed Road, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 10:23 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Wright, 37, unknown address, in the 3200 block of Somers Drive, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:12 a.m., officers arrested Santana Arias, 32, unknown address, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of never obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Jackson, 29, 900 block of East Dixon Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Lindsay Carpenter, 37, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Columbus Boulevard and Morningside Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:41 a.m., officers arrested Ronnie Baxter, 27, 5100 block of Ojiway Drive, in the 1100 block of Morningside Drive, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Charles Dockerty, 34, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 1100 block of Morningside Drive, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 3:03 a.m., officers arrested James Dean, 29, 800 block of North Ohio Street, in the 1100 block of Morningside Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Edward Fogle, 49, Fort Wayne, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Davis, 38, Bunker Hill, on a Howard County warrant.
Friday, 7:06 p.m., officers arrested Brody Rhine, 28, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested Erick Diaz, 21, 1100 block of Rosewood Drive, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 10 a.m., officers arrested Samantha Jazayeri, 24, Muncie, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 8:43 p.m., officers arrested Christian Smith, 33, 400 block of South Main Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 6 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Jones, 38, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 9:22 p.m., deputies arrested Adam M. Street, 31, Lebanon, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 11:53 p.m., deputies arrested Samuel T.S. Clabough, 30, Tipton, on charges of driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 2:10 p.m., deputies arrested Coty A. Jackson, 32, Anderson, on a warrant for probation of violation.
Monday, 9:18 a.m., deputies arrested Dasedric Dowling, 47, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:46 a.m., deputies arrested Emir F. Galdamez, 36, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
