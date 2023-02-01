Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Marcelius Thomas 33, 1200 block of South Union Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony; a warrant for criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; and two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:33 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Guy Williamson, 35, 500 block of East Poplar Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for dealing a schedule I controlled substance, a Level 2 felony; a warrant for dealing cocaine, a Level 3 felony; a warrant for possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; a warrant for unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction, a Level 5 felony; a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant for possession of marijuana with a prior drug offense, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:54 p.m., officers arrested Travis Smith, 45, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the area of Sycamore and Buckeye streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 3:16 p.m., officers arrested Raymond McKinney, 47, 800 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Devon Nice, 28, 1300 block of East Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana with prior convictions, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Carlson, 29, Elwood, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment to minors.
Saturday, 7:56 a.m., deputies arrested Lindsey Barnes, 31, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia and performing an improper turn.
Sunday, 9:27 p.m., officers arrested James Gilland, 42, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, criminal recklessness with a firearm, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Sandra Stabler, 61, 300 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a warrant for theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.