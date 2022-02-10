Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:12 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse James Reason, 39, 500 block of Salem Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Harris, 54, 900 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Tuesday, 12:08 p.m., deputies arrested Emily L. Harvey, 32, 2900 block of Heritage Drive, at the HCJ, on charges of dealing a scheduled substance, a Level 3 felony; trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a Level 6 felony; and official misconduct, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:59 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole D. Clingaman, 51, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Mairus Dyrek Beard, Elkhart, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel J. Reed, 28, Bunker Hill, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 4:51 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Orlando Clark, 52, 900 block of North Korby Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 5:03 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole D. Clingaman, 51, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:31 p.m., deputies arrested James Floyd Kenner, 72, 1100 block of South Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for residential entry and a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 10:04 p.m., deputies arrested Johnathon K. Thompson, 30, 300 block of East Walnut Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Meals, 48, 300 block of Ariel Drive, in the 400 block of Ariel Drive, on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16.
Wednesday, 5:52 p.m., officers arrested Taylor O'Banion, 30, 1900 block of Creekstone Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Paulson, 40, unknown address, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 1:11 a.m., officers arrested Lamondre Hardimon, 20, 1400 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Union and Sycamore streets, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested Jayza Hayes, 18, Swayzee, in the area of Union and Sycamore streets, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
