Arrests
Sunday, 4:56 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrell Desean Lenoir, 31, Marion, in the area of 400 North and 200 East, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:01 a.m., deputies arrested Dilraj Maan, 27, 100 block of Balmoral Way, in the 1300 block of East Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:12 a.m., deputies arrested Brielle R. Pridemore, 26, Peru, in the area of Alto Road and LaFountain Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:47 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy E. Thornton, 36, 300 block of West Harrison Street, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:40 a.m., deputies arrested Austin Carl Harmon, 35, 3500 block of West Honey Tree Court, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:03 p.m., deputies arrested Tiaqua Olson Randall, 35, 500 block of Menonomee Drive, at the same location, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Quincy Brown, 49, 600 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Wayne Burns, 24, 500 block of East Gano Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Tinder, 33, 400 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:46 p.m., officers arrested Kylee Duke, 28, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1000 block of West Monroe Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested Kendrick Hoggan, 26, Plainfield, in the 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Makayla Morris, 24, 400 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 1300 block of North Street, on a Tipton County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Roger Smith, 38, 800 block of East Superior Street, in the area of Cartwright Drive and Center Road, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:24 p.m., officers arrested Amber Lay, 43, 2900 block of North Webster Street, in the area of North and Burke streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:06 a.m., officers arrested Jaleel Pugh, 22, unknown address, in the area of Richmond and LaFountain streets, on three Hamilton County warrants and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:38 a.m., officers arrested Michael Schroeder, 47, 300 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of West North Street and North Wabash Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Austin L. Richason, 30, Logansport, on charges of possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
