Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:06 a.m., deputies arrested Gage Austin Ray, 25, 600 block of North Berkley Road, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:22 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Bruce Mealer, 26, 600 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Nathaniel Smith, 43, 1100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Main Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested Tom Brannock, 34, 1100 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Locke and Harrison streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 6:21 p.m., officers arrested Te Oday, 43, 800 block of East Harrison Street, in the area of Locke and Harrison streets, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Jason Paul, 40, 200 block of Coronada Circle, in the 900 block of North Lindsay Street, on a charge of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 12:57 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Darlin, 41, 2300 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the area of Leeds and Elm streets, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction and charges of possession of a syringe or needle, obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Ciara Williams, 34, 1500 block of North Waugh Street, at an unknown location, on charges of false reporting and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Leep, 19, 1800 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 2100 block of North Webster Street, on charges of minor consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:46 a.m., officers arrested Destiny Bell, 33, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:20 a.m., officers arrested Noah Brown, 24, 2600 block of Sherman Drive, in the 400 block of West Lincoln Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 6:20 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Turner, 31, 1200 block of North 1094 East, in the 100 block of North Union Street, on charges of theft of motor vehicle parts, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:30 a.m., officers arrested Justin Robinson, 32, unknown address, in the 100 block of North Union Street, on charges of theft of motor vehicle parts, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Shane Webb, 31, Logansport, on a court order.
Wednesday, 12:35 p.m., officers arrested Alexander Davis, 33, first block of Elizabeth Street, Peru, on a charge of violation of probation.
Wednesday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested James Vann, 28, 20 block of South Park Avenue, Peru, on a Grant County warrant.
Thursday, noon, deputies arrested Anthony Hess-Powell, 40, Pekin, on a court order.
Thursday, 3:36 p.m., deputies arrested Victoria Cain, 29, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on a court order.
Thursday, 9:26 p.m., deputies arrested Cameron Bailey, 23, 2900 block of Travis Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Hedrick, 29, 200 block of West Ninth Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.