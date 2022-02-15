Arrests
Friday, 12:52 a.m., deputies arrested Paul Victor Huymaier, 49, 700 block of Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation.
Friday, 1:26 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Darlene Raber, 32, 1600 block of Faith Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:59 p.m., officers arrested Iresha Wright, 29, Holland, Illinois, in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:18 p.m., deputies arrested Shannoe Rae Frazier, 41, 700 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 6:27 p.m., officers arrested Brian Fouch, 54, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of Main and Morgan streets, on a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 8:26 p.m., officers arrested Stacey Roberson, 54, 1700 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for intimidation, invasion of privacy and criminal mischief.
Friday, 9:51 p.m., officers arrested Michael Sharp, 31, 700 block of East Taylor Street, in the 5200 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, on three warrants for termination from a treatment program, three warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for domestic battery on a child less than 14 years old.
Friday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested John Rogers Jr., 37, homeless, in the 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, on a warrant for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Friday, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Robert Feldhouse, 54, 1500 block of North 880 West, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Saturday, 12:01 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Miller, 45, 400 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Washington and Tate streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated and operating without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:06 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Ballard II, 38, 600 block of East Fischer Street, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 2 a.m., deputies arrested Benjamin D. Conwell, 35, 700 block of West State Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Berkley Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested Kathryn Strite, 36, 1900 block of South Union Street, in the area of North and Washington streets, on charges of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:18 a.m., officers arrested Michael McFarland, 24, 1200 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:43 a.m., officers arrested Jadyn Middleton, 19, homeless, in the 800 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of burglary, a Level 2 felony.
Saturday, 2:04 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Morris, 36, 700 block of East Superior Street, in the area of Ohio and Morgan streets, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Saturday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Walker, 35, 1200 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Pete Jaimz, 21, 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the area of Washington Street and Park Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 4:39 p.m., deputies arrested Preston W. Walker, 24, Logansport, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:43 p.m., officers arrested Donminique Ingram, 39, Indianapolis, in the area of Home Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Markiss Latonio Young, 32, homeless, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Nearon, 32, 3400 block of Redbud Lane, in the area of Council Ring Boulevard and Chippewa Lane, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:26 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Goff, 37, 5900 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of Havens and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Mayfield, 33, Alexandria, in the area of Jefferson Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:07 a.m., officers arrested Chelsea Frye, 30, 900 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Daniel Brown, 32, 1100 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Dixon Road and Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:17 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Miller, 30, 1800 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Sunday, 4:35 p.m., officers arrested Elijah Davis, 25, Peru, in the area of Monroe and Lindsay streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 4:49 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Williams, 26, Greentown, in the area of Markland Avenue and Locke Street, on charges of dealing a scheduled substance, a Level 5 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:25 p.m., officers arrested Kiley Burton, 22, 600 block of West Monroe Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and intentionally beating an animal, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested David Steckler, 28, Lafayette, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on two Tippecanoe County warrants and a Clinton County warrant.
Monday, 3:26 a.m., officers arrested Austin Harris, 32, 1100 block of North 300 East, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:57 p.m., officers arrested Markiss Young, 32, homeless, in the 1300 block of North Wabash Street, on a warrant for battery and a warrant for public nudity.
Monday, 6:47 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Edwards, 33, homeless, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:06 a.m., officers arrested Lucas Wagoner, 35, Walton, in the area of Markland Avenue and Main Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:53 a.m., officers arrested John Jackson Jr., 55, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of cocaine, all Level 6 felonies.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Leslie Imboden, 68, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:19 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Phillips, 33, Kokomo, on a charge of failure to appear.
Friday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Townsend, 32, homeless, on a charge of auto theft.
Saturday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Madeline Painter, 29, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 4:52 a.m., deputies arrested Dana Taylor, 51, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested Tony Couch, 25, 100 block of East Second Street, Peru, on charges of obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested John Wilson, 55, 60 block of East Washington Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and being a habitual traffic violator for life.
Sunday, 5:37 p.m., officers arrested Donovan Mejias, 27, Houston, Texas, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Troy Zock, 52, Converse, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 11:13 p.m., officers arrested Tyron Rucker, 27, 100 block of West Riverside Drive, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin J. Regenold, 39, Noblesville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Michael N. Dutton, 43, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Eddie W. Super, 66, Elwood, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle after forfeiture of a license for life.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua L. Marcum, 30, Sharpsville, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of a narcotic drug.
