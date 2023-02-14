Arrests
Friday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Donald Hall, 63, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the 700 block of North Ohio Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jay Austin Lee Reed, 33, 800 block of West Elm Street, in the 4700 block of Brookhaven Drive, on a warrant for probation violation and a charge of domestic battery committed in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested Randy Yard II, 41, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Monroe and LaFountain streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Renae Killian, 44, 5400 block of Menomonee Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Tahlyn Latta, 26, 1200 block of North McCann Street, in the 1800 block of East Lincoln Road, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 10:39 p.m., officers arrested Zephaniah Coulter, 29, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, in the 700 block of North Main Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Devon Inabinet, 29, Conway, South Carolina, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear and charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:48 a.m., deputies arrested Emma Marie Bramel, 23, Swayzee, in the area of Washington and Hoffer streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:52 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Waldmann, 39, homeless, in the area of Indiana 931 and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:13 a.m., officers arrested Blake Canady, 37, 1200 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.