Arrests
Monday, 12:26 p.m., deputies arrested Reginald Lorenzo Garrett, 38, Columbia, Missouri, in Columbia, Missouri, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony, a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 8:23 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Allen Scott, 41, 600 block of North Union Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:23 p.m., deputies arrested Cassandra Nicole Buchanan, 25, 600 block of North Union Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:39 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Ryan, 24, 2500 block of North Ohio Street, in the 1400 block of Styer Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Antoinette Lewis, 28, 400 block of East Richmond Street, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; and theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Latasha Love, 49, 400 block of East Richmond Street, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:33 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Schneider, 37, 2000 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:29 p.m., officers arrested Adrienne Hardy, 50, 2600 block of South Business U.S. 31, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Michael Whitfield, 49, Plymouth, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11 a.m., officers arrested Casey Jordan, 42, Kokomo on a charge of trafficking with an inmate, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Traux, 50, Logansport, on a court order on a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 9:18 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Fox, 37, homeless, on a warrant for strangulation.
