Arrests
Thursday, 1:53 a.m., deputies arrested Jordan Tyler Grimes, 35, 500 block of Reynolds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a warrant for battery by means of a deadly weapon and a warrant for aggravated battery which inflicts injury causing serious permanent disfigurement.
Thursday, 2:17 a.m., deputies arrested Demonte George Robinson, 28, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in the area of Park Road and Philips Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:22 a.m., deputies arrested Dennis Paul Masters, 31, Gilead, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:51 a.m., deputies arrested Shania Luciana White, 23, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Thursday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Ke’vion Kajuan Gilmore, 21, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for burglary.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary J. Dunlap, 24, 5900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 12:24 p.m., deputies arrested Levi Allan Cross, 20, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 1100 block of South Calumet Street, on a warrant for minor consumption of alcohol.
Thursday, 3:12 p.m., deputies arrested Lora Ann Delon, 46, 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:34 p.m., officers arrested John Phillips, 43, Walton, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:58 p.m., officers arrested Scott Pearson, 44, Logansport, in the 100 block of East Fischer Street, on a Cass County warrant and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:41 p.m., officers arrested Travis Ploughe, 37, 1900 block of West Murden Street, in the area of Sycamore and Conradt streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Robert Cunningham, 49, 300 block of Mulberry Street, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:19 a.m., officers arrested Myron Campbell, 52, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of East Harrison and South Union streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Dwayne Jones, 52, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of East Harrison and South Union streets, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 4:29 a.m., officers arrested Sydney Pitts, 26, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Carter Street and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated and operating without financial responsibility, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Brian Bright, 40, 2700 block of Apperson Way, in the area of East Vaile Avenue and South Union Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Saturday, 11:58 p.m., officers arrested Frank Guffey II, 36, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, in the area of East Markland Avenue, on a Grant County warrant and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Farrah Causey, 44, Windfall, in the 900 block of Miami Boulevard, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:27 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Waters, 30, Russiaville, at an unknown location, on a charge of false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:44 a.m., officers arrested Joniesha Hall, 21, 3500 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of East Vaile Avenue and South Apperson Way, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:35 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Smith, 42, 1900 block of North Bell Street, in the 800 block of East Harrison Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 1:47 a.m., officers arrested Heather Hunter, 38, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 700 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for felony arrest.
Monday, 4:37 a.m., officers arrested Loveisa Moss, 32, Greentown, in the area of West Superior Street and South Wabash Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:37 a.m., officers arrested Cynthia Smith, 38, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, in the area of Superior and Washington streets, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:53 p.m., officers arrested Robert Gonzales, 65, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the area of Rainbow Drive and South Webster Street, on a Carroll County warrant and a warrant for driving while suspended, as well as a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, midnight, officers arrested Matthew Day, 31, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:38 a.m., officers arrested Razjea Keys, 19, 700 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Defenbaugh Street, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
