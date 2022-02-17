Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:40 a.m., deputies arrested Anyah Kandy Ancela Nieto, 20, 600 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 300 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:52 p.m., deputies arrested Vance Ryker, 30, Elkhart, in the 1100 block of East Vaile Avenue, on two Elkhart County holds.
Tuesday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Constance Darlen Thompson, 45, 1200 block of Burke Street, in the 3100 block of North 00 East West, on a Miami County hold.
Tuesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Wayne Murphy, 31, 1000 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Adrian Seifert, 45, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Mitchell Raber, 41, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Lee Lewis Lanning, 44, 5600 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:56 p.m., deputies arrested Ariana S. Hudson, 27, 800 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Dixon Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Marcella Fellers, 44, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 1500 block of East Boulevard Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:02 a.m., officers arrested Reanna Johnson, 33, 1400 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 12:23 a.m., officers arrested Erica Baker, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of North and Morrison streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Leadrian Bennett, 26, 500 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Philips and Maple streets, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Thursday, 2:02 a.m., officers arrested Krista Vanwinkle, 32, 12300 block of West 100 North, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a Carroll County warrant.
Thursday, 2:54 a.m., officers arrested Paul Bradley, 51, 1000 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Sycamore Street and Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:11 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Hall, 35, 300 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Courtland and Park avenues, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:19 p.m., deputies arrested Irma A. Zavala, 51, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 6:24 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew P. Adams, 33, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.