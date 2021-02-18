Arrests
Monday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Gray, 23, 400 block of West Broadway Street, at the Howard County jail, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Rachael L. Smith, 21, Elwood, in Elwood, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Arrests
Monday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Michael Waters, 37, 900 block of Chevy Lane, Peru, on charges of strangulation, intimidation, animal cruelty, domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime.
Tuesday, 12:31 a.m., deputies arrested Demarcus Thomas, 24, Indianapolis, on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, auto theft and theft.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Black, 26, 100 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Tuesday, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested William Petzoid, 51, 1300 block of West Mustang Avenue, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Arrests
Friday, 2:57 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick J. Abney Jr., 43, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Aaron J. Blackburn, 42, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.