Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:11 a.m., deputies arrested Tracey Michelle Fincher, 26, West Lafayette, in Russiaville, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 7:18 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested William Oryan Kerschner, 24, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for indirect contempt.
Wednesday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Thomas Decker, 25, Sims, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance and failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Royce J. Tillman, 35, 6300 block of West 00 North South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Wednesday, 10:37 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrael Christopher Washington, 26, 1800 block of North Waugh Street, at the same location, on a Shelby County warrant.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Andrea Nicole Lynn Fulton, 23, 1700 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Lee Phillips, 32, Shelbyville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Alan Prather, 43, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the area of Alameda Boulevard and Janice Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:53 p.m. and 8:49 p.m., deputies arrested Michael W. Piatt, 31, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Markiss Latonio Young, 32, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:57 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Lynn Darlin, 41, 1100 block of North McCann Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:10 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher J. Turner, 31, 1200 block of North 1094 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:22 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald R. Frakes, 42, 1800 block of Kensington Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for indirect contempt.
Wednesday, 5:53 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Arron Shane Smith, 31, Galveston, in the area of North Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:36 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Adrian Sowell, 45, 400 block of Blackhawk Drive, in the area of Park Avenue and Armstrong Street, on a parole hold and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:51 p.m., deputies arrested Kristin Nicole Summitt, 32, 1700 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and providing a false identity statement, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 8:53 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony James Hall, 35, Bunker Hill, in the area of Park Avenue and Armstrong Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:27 a.m., officers arrested Dion Smith Jr., 19, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Malone, 38, 900 block of East Taylor Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a Boone County warrant and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:38 a.m., officers arrested Tahlyn Latta, 25, 1200 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Delphos and Defenbaugh streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Molder, 27, 500 block of Tyler Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:31 p.m., officers arrested Donald R. Shannon-Patterson, 53, Tipton, on a charge of public intoxication.
