Arrests
Tuesday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Dawn Parks, 37, 900 block of North Main Street, at the Howard County jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:29 p.m., deputies arrested Billy Joe Bozeman, 43, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Tuesday, 3:53 p.m., deputies arrested Paige Breanne Turley, 30, 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Tate W. Schroeder, 28, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:13 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Dawn Wainscott, 43, 1900 block of West 00 North South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:27 a.m., officers arrested Amanda Wolley, 27, 2300 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Havens and LaFountain streets, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Earnest Battle, 46, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Havens and LaFountain streets, on a Wisconsin warrant.
Wednesday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Causey, 22, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention and a charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:46 a.m., officers arrested Braden Birkey, 21, 100 block of West Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:45 a.m., officers arrested Jason D. Beebout, 44, Logansport, on a Cass County hold an a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 4:09 p.m., officers arrested Tiara Spencer-Stewart, 28, Elkhart, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 6:32 p.m., officers arrested David Shockey, 46, homeless, on charges of domestic battery, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, operator never licensed and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 6:32 p.m., officers arrested Katrina Young, 40, 400 block of Adams Avenue, Peru, on five charges of possession of a controlled substance and a charge each of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 7:25 p.m., deputies arrested Kali Baker, 27, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Arrests
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested James J.L. White, 33, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:59 p.m., officers arrested Tracey J. Sexton, 48, Tipton, on an Elwood City court warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua B. Webster, 36, Daleville, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.