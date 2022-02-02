Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Lindsay, 41, 900 block of East Buckeye Street, in the 500 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 1:04 p.m., officers arrested Dejon Browley, 35, Lafayette, in the 2800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of identity deception and fraud, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 3:14 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Guest-Hively, 35, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Zirkle, 36, 1600 block of Cadillac Drive, in the area of Webster and Boulevard streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Myron Campbell, 53, Indianapolis, in the area of Jefferson Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Spencer Lefouef, 49, 1300 block of South Washington Street, in the area of State and Washington streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:57 a.m., officers arrested Nakylus Humphrey, 23, 1000 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Locke Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for false informing.
Wednesday, 4:49 a.m., officers arrested Kaylie Salazar, 33, 900 block of East Cornell Road, in the area of Washington and Gano streets, on a warrant for theft.
