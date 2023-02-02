Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:55 a.m., deputies arrested Lonnie Carrol Pope, 55, Logansport, in the area of Markland Avenue and Wabash Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:57 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan M. Grube, 50, 1600 block of Rue Royale North, at the same location, on a warrant for theft of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and a warrant for forgery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Sierra Moore, 30, Gary, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 10:34 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Alan Pearson, 46, 800 block of South Brandon Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:34 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Keith Bammerlin, 40, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 800 block of South Brandon Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.