Arrests
Wednesday, 2:20 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Joe Dewitt, 41, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 9:27 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Christopher Day, 31, 1100 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a court violation.
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Heather J. Brittain, 31, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 10:57 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle A. Black, 26, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:01 p.m., deputies arrested Terrence Deon Ben, 18, Chicago, in Chicago, on a warrant for murder.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Vincent Dwayne Hale, 56, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Wednesday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Tara Elaine Moore, 36, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for assisting a criminal.
Wednesday, 10:27 p.m., deputies arrested Edward Jerome Wright, 38, 5700 block of Lance Drive, in the area of Washington and Jefferson streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Alexander Sparks, 27, 200 block of Poplar Street, in the 400 block of West Lincoln Road, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:41 a.m., officers arrested Martin Landrum, 28, 1300 block of Wigwam Drive, in the area of South Delphos and East Foster streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Thursday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Steven M. Scraper, 35, Bloomington, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 5:09 p.m., officers arrested Jose Juan DeLeon Ramirez, 49, Elwood, on a charge of operator never licensed.
Thursday, 9:14 p.m., officers arrested Samuel T. S. Clabough, 29, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and possession of marijuana.
