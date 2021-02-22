Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:07 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Wayne Rhoton, 37, 600 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 2:46 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Anthony Spratley, 32, 1300 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 and a warrant for strangulation.
Thursday, 3:16 a.m., deputies arrested Markiss Latonio Young, 31, 1300 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Gary E. Arnett, 44, Peru, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 5:19 p.m., deputies arrested Quinton Paul Dixon, 37, 1700 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for child molesting and a warrant each for child seduction and child exploitation.
Thursday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Braedon L. Bandy, 21, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Robin Michelle Gaston, 53, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Abney, 61, 2500 block of North Bell Street, in the area of East Monroe Street and North Apperson Way, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Audra Mack, 44, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 3200 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:14 a.m., officers arrested Tyrone Cannon, 47, 1000 block of East Wheeler Street, in the 3200 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Demyrah Byers, 24, 400 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of South Washington Street and West Markland Avenue, on a Tipton County warrant and a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 4:50 a.m., officers arrested Carlton Wilson, 52, 600 block of Berkley Road, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 11:53 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Himes, 38, Indianapolis, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:23 p.m., officers arrested Wesley Hughes, 40, 400 block of West Park Avenue, in the area of 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 6:25 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Spence, 27, 1700 block of South Washington Street, in the 1100 block of 17th Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Kerry Mike, 36, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of Cartwright Drive and Center Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Anderson, 31, Frankfort, in the area of South Cooper Street and East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:22 a.m., officers arrested Demon Varnado, 43, 2300 block of North Main Street, in the area of West Gano and North Main streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Alfredo Remigio-Becerril, 32, 300 block of West Elm Street, in the area of Hoffer and Plate streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:26 a.m., officers arrested Brett Patton, 49, 1100 block of East Foster Street, in the area of East North and North Locke streets, on a charge of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:44 a.m., officers arrested Shea Greene, 33, Peru, in the area of Kentucky and Cartwright drives, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Zeppelin King, 33, 2500 block of North Washington Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, theft with an unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony, and possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Rhiannon Bowley, 21, 2000 block of West Vaile Avenue, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:09 p.m., officers arrested Dusty Chapel, 35, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Kolyaun Williams, 34, 200 block of West 300 South, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Apperson Way, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 10:33 a.m., deputies arrested Deon King, 29, Indianapolis, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Theo M. Thomas, 34, Kokomo, on charges of identity deception and false identity.
Friday, 8:38 p.m., officers arrested Levi Huntsman, 34, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on an unknown warrant and charges of identity deception, false informing and possession of a synthetic.
Friday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathon Walker, 20, Converse, on charges of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and distribution of an intimate image.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m., officers arrested David Headrick, 36, 300 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a Jay County warrant.
Saturday, 6:49 p.m., officers arrested Anthoney Moore, 27, Kokomo, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday, 4:04 a.m., officers arrested Isaiah Deberry, 28, Decatur, Illinois, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
