Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested Royce J. Tillman, 35, 6300 block of West 00 North South, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:13 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Renee Irwin, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Destiny C. Hann, 30, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6:51 p.m., deputies arrested Brant Matthew Janner, 42, 2100 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 8:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Santos Cantu, 35, 500 block of West Jackson Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:54 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Riggins, 29, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Markland Avenue and Barkdol Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Denton Bradenburg, 29, homeless, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Brown, 39, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Mulberry and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:55 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher A. Vest, 46, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:49 a.m., officers arrested Channel Hunt, 30, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Lincoln Road and Longwood Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Hoover, 31, 400 block of West Taylor Street, in the 2000 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for conversion and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 5:54 p.m., officers arrested Danyale Mars, 31, 700 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 9:33 p.m., officers arrested Heather Butler, 47, 900 block of North Lindsay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Saturday, 11:14 p.m., officers arrested Khadagia McMillan, 23, 1400 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and never obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested Ramiro Hernandez, 39, 700 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Washington and Broadway streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:56 p.m., deputies arrested Marilyn S. Beene, 56, 1300 block of East Murden Street, in the area of Murden Street and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:15 p.m., officers arrested Tracy Jarrett, 59, 300 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 2:48 p.m., officers arrested Alexzander Castillo, 22, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the 2300 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Shan Cox, 48, unknown address, in the 1400 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of theft and fraud, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Shelby Williams, 30, Windfall, in the area of Commerce Drive and Goyer Road, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:27 a.m., officers arrested Everett Johnson, 53, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2 p.m., officers arrested Sandraw Thompson, 52, Marion, in the 1900 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a Grant County warrant.
Monday, 3:47 p.m., officers arrested Jose Morales, 29, 500 block of East Gano Street, in the 600 block of Southlea Drive, on charges of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Dodd, 18, 2100 block of North Buckeye Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 7:25 p.m., officers arrested Fredrick Gordon, 27, 1200 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license.
Tuesday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested James Copeland, 31, homeless, in the 1600 block of North Indiana Avenue, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:35 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Johns, 35, 100 block of Kingston Road, in the 100 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 7:32 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph E. Hudson, 34, Lexington, Kentucky, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Crystal M. Alexander, 37, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief.
