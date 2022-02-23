Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 1:03 a.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Mingo, 52, 500 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:17 a.m., deputies arrested William Eldon Hunter, 43, 1300 block of East Defenbaugh Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:38 a.m., deputies arrested William Mosley, 48, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for auto theft.
Monday, 12:04 p.m., deputies arrested Kathryn Marie Strite, 36, 1900 block of South Union Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Monday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Darius W. Bloch, 28, 700 block of South Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:05 p.m., deputies arrested Devinee Outlaw-Echols, 22, 1100 block of South Ohio Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Edward Jerome Wright, 39, 5700 block of Lance Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license.
Monday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Charity Re'Nae Nice, 37, Denver, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:48 p.m., deputies arrested Everett J. Johnson, 53, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for petition to revoke and a parole hold.
Tuesday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Randall Musgrave, 56, Arcadia, in the 900 block of South Union Street, on charges of child molest, a Level 1 felony; child solicitation, a Level 4 felony; obscenity/pornography, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:47 p.m., officers arrested Steven McElroy, 35, Russiaville, in the area of Monona and Maumee drives, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 5:53 p.m., officers arrested Richard R. McNally, 22, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:56 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Rich, 45, 1000 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Hoffer Street and Reed Road, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Parvin, 49, homeless, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:48 a.m., officers arrested Andrea Fulton, 23, 4800 block of North Parkway, in the area of LaFountain and Broadway streets, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Brevon Ellis, 25, 1000 block of East Havens Street, in the area of LaFountain and Broadway streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Sunday, 5:20 a.m., deputies arrested Aaron Sunday, 33, Sharpsville, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 8:26 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Morris, 26, 2500 block of East 300 South, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Roland Talton, 33, 39000 block of Edward Court, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:09 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Fearnow, 19, 1800 block of Warhawk Drive, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor consumption.
Monday, 11:37 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Carvalho, 29, Logansport, on a charge of possession of a syringe.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:41 p.m., deputies arrested Nichelle M. Swygert, 29, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.