Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Dana Michelle Cook, 53, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:21 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer L. Allison, 46, Galveston, in Galveston, on a warrant for dealing a scheduled substance in a penal or juvenile facility, a warrant for trafficking with an inmate and a warrant for dealing a scheduled substance.
Tuesday, 4:25 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas K. Davis, 56, unknown address, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for contempt.
Tuesday, 6:18 p.m., deputies arrested David Andrew Bowlin, 31, 900 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on a warrant for counterfeiting.
Tuesday, 8:24 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Renee Lynch, 48, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Michael A. Marr, 27, Peru, in the area of McCann and Jackson streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Scott Jones, 50, 1700 block of Buick Lane, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 6:24 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Carpenter, 38, Tipton, in the 700 block of North Philips Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Todd Fowler, 51, 600 block of Apperson Way, in the area of Superior and Union streets, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Alvert Gayden, 61, 1100 block of West Elm Street, in the area of Philips and Jefferson streets, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 2:06 a.m., officers arrested Brianna Humbert, 23, 300 block of West 300 North, in the area of Washington Street and Smith Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Maurice Robinson, 22, homeless, on a court order.
Wednesday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Stacey Hanes, 40, 800 block of South Broadway Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 4:21 p.m., deputies arrested Brian J. Wagner, 53, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:06 a.m., deputies arrested Kathryn A. Kandzierski, 35, South Bend, on an Elkhart County warrant.
