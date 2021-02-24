Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Carla Ann McCombs, 48, 200 block of West Markland Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 10:49 a.m., deputies arrested Dequan Lamont Smith, 21, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a minor younger than 16, a warrant for domestic confinement, a warrant for interference in reporting a crime and a warrant for auto theft.
Friday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Deana M. Ehler, 31, Flora, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Addam Christopher Byrd, 32, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Friday, 10:19 p.m., deputies arrested Laoshae J. Collins, 21, Chicago Heights, Illinois, in the area of 650 West and 400 South, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:19 p.m., deputies arrested Aveena C. Hollaway, 21, Chicago, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob James Maine, 34, 1600 block of Crestview Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Saturday, 8:57 p.m., deputies arrested William Paul Estep, 44, 300 block of East Carter Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for non-compliance.
Saturday, 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Eugene Barrett, 47, 4000 block of North 700 West, in the 900 block of South Calumet Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Sunday, 12:53 a.m., deputies arrested Barry Tyrone Owens, 41, 700 block of South Apperson Way, in the area of Washington and Monroe streets, on two charges of possession of marijuana with prior convictions, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Arianne N. Lewis, 31, 900 block of East Richmond Street, in the area of Webster Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Morgan Michelle Day, 31, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:06 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Jason Wright, 47, 9200 block of 00 North South, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:06 a.m., deputies arrested Nicole Dawn Wainscott, 43, 9200 block of 00 North South, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:46 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Roy Luckey, 30, 2100 block of North Diamond Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Monday, 9:47 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Paulson, 39, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:56 a.m., deputies arrested Donnel Carman Wright, 47, 600 block of West Woodland Avenue, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Vernon Lamar Smith, 40, 200 block of North Markland Avenue, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a parole hold.
Monday, 11:58 a.m., deputies arrested Percy Parkevich, 30, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Schroeder, 47, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday 2:57 p.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth N. Davis, 37, 13500 block of South Deer Creek Avenue, at the HCC, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 3:24 p.m., deputies arrested Lester J. Bowen, 66, Windfall, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Monday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Anthony Turner, 52, 300 block of Edgewater Lane, in the 1100 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a Miami County hold.
Monday, 7:38 p.m., deputies arrested Keegan M. Chester, 28, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:59 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Clay Phillips, 34, Amboy, in the 5500 block of North 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:48 a.m., officers arrested Alexa Roberts, 21, 1900 block of South Main Street, in the area of Washington and Wheeler streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:13 a.m., officers arrested Lamont Coates, 46, 700 block of South Plate Street, in the area of East Spraker and North Jay streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:45 a.m., officers arrested Amari Anderson, 20, 1000 block of South Jay Street, in the 1000 block of South Delphos Street, on a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.
Tuesday, 9 a.m., officers arrested Alexis James, 19, 1000 block of South Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for obstruction of justice.
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., officers arrested Marquis Herron, 19, 1300 block of South Delphos Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., officers arrested Kevonte Tyler, 22, 700 block of South Bell Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.
Tuesday, 11:36 a.m., officers arrested Sherman Washington, 23, Chicago, in the 2500 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Tuesday, 12:23 p.m., officers arrested Dion Smith Jr., 18, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, in the 700 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.
Tuesday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Chevy Owens, 43, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury to a person younger than 14 years of age.
Wednesday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Loren Vereen, 27, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on a Grant County warrant and charges of resisting law enforcement and being a habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Johnson, 32, 12900 block of South U.S. 31, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Dejuan Baker, 38, 700 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 700 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:27 a.m., officers arrested Carlton Green Jr., 39, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the 200 block of West Buckeye Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Paula Miller, 26, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:29 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Patton, 42, 900 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 2300 block of Renoir Court, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Adam R. Frazier, 42, Elwood, on charges of false informing, false identity, obstruction of justice and unauthorized entry of a vehicle.
Monday, 7 a.m., officers arrested Myron D. Bray Jr., 31, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Tuesday, 2:50 a.m., deputies arrested Shawnric R. Lewis, 35, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine and operating a vehicle after privileges were forfeited for life.
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Kerry E. Mike, 36, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.