Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:40 a.m., deputies arrested Spencer L. Garrett, 29, Sharpsville, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Allan Koebel, 58, 1300 block of South Delphos Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 10:13 a.m., deputies arrested Harron Jamil Burnett, 35, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:06 p.m., deputies arrested Camesha N. Anthony, 44, 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident and operating without financial responsibility.
Wednesday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Trent A. Brown, 35, 600 block of East 400 South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for trafficking with an inmate and a warrant for dealing a scheduled substance in a penal or juvenile facility.
Wednesday, 2:16 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Wendell Cook, 31, Frankfort, at the HCJ, on trafficking with an inmate and a warrant for dealing a scheduled substance in a penal or juvenile facility.
Wednesday, 2:26 p.m., deputies arrested William Eldon Hunter, 43, 1600 block of East Defenbaugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for receiving stolen property.
Wednesday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan D. Sharp, 26, 1200 block of Maplewood Drive, in the area of North and Webster streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:11 p.m., deputies arrested Alfred Deonte Ellis, 31, Lafayette, at an unknown location, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Shane Williams, 42, 1900 block of North Jay Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Austin Clark, 28, Oakford, in the 1900 block of South Goyer Road, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; battery causing bodily injury, a misdemeanor; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Evans, 39, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Anton King, 18, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on a charge of robbery, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 12:24 a.m., officers arrested Dorien Cannon, 18, 800 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Harrison Street, on charges of refusal to identify and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 1:48 a.m., officers arrested Elliott Faison Jr., 42, 600 block of North Bell Street, in the 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16.
Friday, 4:51 a.m., officers arrested Kristin Summitt, 32, 1700 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Edward Roark, 49, 700 block of North Water Street, Peru, on a charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
Wednesday, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Crystal Smith, 44, Denver, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Michael Howard, 57, Logansport, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life.
Thursday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Jenkins, 40, 1700 block of West Golden Hills Drive, Peru, on a warrant for contempt.
Thursday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Micah Brooks, 35, 2000 block of North Country Club Drive, Peru, on a warrant for burglary, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Neal, 26, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Sandra Kendall, 39, 60 block of North Cass Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Smith, 18, 2700 block of Capehart Avenue, Peru, on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 11:28 a.m., deputies arrested Nicole M. Skaggs, 29, Logansport, on a warrant for violation of probation.
