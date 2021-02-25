Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:42 a.m., deputies arrested Kyron Ardion McKnight, 18, 900 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.
Tuesday, 5:43 p.m., deputies arrested Michael A. Hall, 38, Greentown, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Johnathan David Banta, 25, Miami, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Tuesday, 5:59 p.m., deputies arrested Kylee N. Duke, 28, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:02 p.m., deputies arrested Micah Levi Books, 34, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Lee Brown, 59, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Eden N. Meador, 29, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of McCann and Mulberry streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:53 p.m., deputies arrested Demekia Chantavia Karmarie Williams, 29, Chicago, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery, a warrant for residential entry and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Luke A. Banner, 25, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested a minor, 17, Logansport, on charges of intimidation, pointing a firearm, possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 8:25 p.m., officers arrested Alicia James, 39, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested James Bellar, 33, 2400 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Franklin Bright, 37, 2900 block of West 300 South, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Dante Guy, Indianapolis, on a court order.
Wednesday, 2:05 p.m., deputies arrested Bilal Shabazz, 61, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 4:11 a.m., deputies arrested Frank A. R. McDougalle, 41, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
