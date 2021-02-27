Arrests
Wednesday, 1:57 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Allen Shields, 50, 1100 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 3:09 a.m., deputies arrested Erica Nichole Troutman, 27, 1500 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 8:56 a.m., deputies arrested Zakary N. Duncan, 48, 1400 block of South Washington Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for interference in reporting a crime, a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for criminal confinement.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew A. Waters, 30, Russiaville, in the area of Santa Fe Boulevard and Sycamore Street, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:02 a.m., officers arrested Steven Pearce, 46, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jason D. Santana, 37, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Wednesday, 10:26 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick W. Othersen, 51, 600 block of West Defenbaugh Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Miami County hold.
Wednesday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Corneal Mitchell Banks, 30, 2400 block of East 100 North, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Sheila Rena Young, 50, 1500 block of Quail Run Drive, at the same location, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for escape.
Wednesday, 11:37 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Patrick Donnelly, 51, 1500 block of Quail Run Drive, at the same location, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, noon, deputies arrested Jerry David Groleau, 42, 1600 block of Rue Royale Drive, at work release, on a Marion County hold.
Wednesday, 12:32 p.m., deputies arrested Robert J. Hudson, 43, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 2:05 p.m., deputies arrested Corey Michael Acord, 39, Russiaville, in the area of Buckeye and Harrison streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:14 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Jowann Terrill Butler, 34, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Grant County hold.
Wednesday, 6:34 p.m., officers arrested Ashad McKinnie, 22, 2900 block of Amberwood Drive, in the 600 block of East Ricketts Street, on a warrant for child molest.
Wednesday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested William Young, 49, 900 block of North Webster Street, in the area of West Jefferson and North Washington streets, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 1:44 a.m., officers arrested Roy Ramagasse Jr., 36, 800 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Dixon Road, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:14 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Bates, 33, West Middleton, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Morgan Banter, 22, Gas City, in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:20 a.m., officers arrested Anthony White, 38, 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of West Sycamore and South Main streets, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Lindsay Miller, 36, 600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Main and Sycamore streets, on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and charges of deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:10 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Cooper, 39, 1200 block of West North Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of theft with a prior unrelated offense, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 2:36 a.m., officers arrested Marcus Long, 31, 1200 block of South Locke Street, in the 1700 block of South Washington Street, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.