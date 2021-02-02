Arrests
Thursday, 12:27 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica Marie Thompson, 28, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Webster Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:54 a.m., deputies arrested Obie Lander Warren, 42, 1100 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County jail, on two warrants for battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Thursday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Allison Elizabeth Spurlin, 33, 1100 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Thursday, 1:46 p.m., deputies arrested Tracy Loisann Luna, 45, 500 block of South Washington Street, in the 600 block of West Foster Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested John Norris, 49, 600 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:12 p.m., deputies arrested Danielle Elizabeth Clark, 33, 800 block of South Calumet Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent, a warrant for dealing marijuana and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 6:58 p.m., deputies arrested Bridget A. Cordero, 40, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Washington and Wheeler streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:46 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Adam Kennedy, 22, Greentown, in the 1000 block of East Elm Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:46 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Dawn Batt, 40, 1000 block of East Elm Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 8:13 p.m., deputies arrested Asiana Monique Williams, 23, 1800 block of West Carter Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:54 p.m., deputies arrested Jabrian D. Adams, 20, 1900 block of West Madison Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Cooper Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:52 p.m., deputies arrested Charles W. Thompson, 27, 1300 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Webster Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 2:25 p.m., officers arrested Corey Williams, 43, 700 block of East Superior Street, in the 300 block of East Superior Street, on charges of criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, public intoxication, a misdemeanor, battery, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Cody Fuller, 27, 100 block of East Alto Road, in the 1400 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for an unknown violation.
Friday, 7:59 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Othersen, 51, 600 block of West Defenbaugh Street, in the 700 block of East North Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:45 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Marcum, 29, 900 block of East 400 South, in the 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a Madison County warrant and a Tipton County warrant, as well as a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:04 p.m., officers arrested Jochua Wolverton, 40, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a Tipton County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Dalton, 36, 1300 block of West Tate Street, in the area of Webster Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Amber Cunningham, 46, 1300 block of Roush Street, in the 700 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:12 a.m., officers arrested James McGee, 53, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the area of West North and North Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:29 a.m., officers arrested Lillian Graham, 20, 1800 block of Hogan Drive, in the area of Havens and Purdum streets, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:38 p.m., officers arrested D’Mariyae Horton I, 24, 100 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the 900 block of East Broadway Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:27 p.m., officers arrested David Barber, 39, 1600 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the area of Broadway and Delphos streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Samantha White, 34, 400 block of Bradford Circle, in the 900 block of East Defenbaugh Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:31 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Tyler, 52, 600 block of South Market Street, in the area of West Richmond and North Armstrong streets, on a warrant for an unknown violation.
Saturday, 4:57 p.m., officers arrested Casie Johnson, 33, Burlington, in the area of West Richmond and North Armstrong streets, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:37 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Cardwell, 33, 2400 block of South Dixon Road, in the 1200 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 9:07 p.m., officers arrested Tubora Brown, 44, 2800 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony, possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Robert Russell, 56, 1600 block of North Webster Street, in the 500 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Wesley Miller, 44, 1100 block of Highland Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and intimidation, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 10:59 a.m., officers arrested Carl Phillips Jr., 36, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Sean Landrum, 39, 500 block of South Union Street, in the 1000 block of East North Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a Marion County warrant, as well as charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:29 p.m., officers arrested Shan Cox, 47, homeless, in the 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests
Friday, 12:35 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Aulds, 36, 80 block of Ewing Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Sunday, 3:33 p.m., deputies arrested Ross Lindvall, 41, Winamac, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 7:40 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin A. Shively, Kokomo, on a body attachment.
Arrests
Friday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Donald L. Brown, 42, Kokomo, on a contempt of court body attachment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.