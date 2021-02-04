Arrests
Monday, 4:16 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Cooper, 39, 1200 block of West North Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of battery and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Nichole Timoschuk, 31, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Alexis Kerschner, 25, 900 block of East North Street, in the 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:33 p.m., officers arrested Michael Hall, 48, Greentown, in the 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Kelsey Sinning, 31, 1500 block of South Union Street, in the 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a warrant for possession and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:41 p.m., officers arrested Michael Massey, 38, 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Allison Coy, 42, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of Center Road and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Lacee Krieg, 40, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 300 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Michael Leavell, 70, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of East Elm Street and North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:14 a.m., officers arrested Mark Belzer, 36, 1300 block of South Belmont Avenue, in the 2400 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:41 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Stanley, 49, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, in the area of Jefferson Street, on a Tipton County warrant.
