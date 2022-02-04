Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:54 a.m., deputies arrested Katelin Marie Dupree, 23, 1100 block of South Bell Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 12:38 a.m., deputies arrested Ellis P. Smith, 50, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for fraud.
Tuesday, 10:18 a.m., deputies arrested Damion M. Vawter, 22, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 700 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:48 a.m., deputies arrested Damien Michael Shutt, 22, in the 800 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for reckless driving and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested John Ward Hagle, 33, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:31 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 42, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:17 p.m., deputies arrested Chantel D. McDuffie, 31, 4500 block of Willow Court, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:29 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Elizabeth Kilcline, 37, 3200 block of Somers Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16.
Wednesday, 8:38 a.m., deputies arrested Deana M. Ehler, 32, Frankfort, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:14 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Akers, 51, 1400 block of Belvedere Drive, in the area of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:27 a.m., officers arrested Carrie Mosier, 25, 700 block of Tomahawk Drive, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, 4:42 p.m., officers arrested Isaiah Barbary, 37, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Alto Road, on a Grant County warrant.
Wednesday, 6:39 p.m., officers arrested Edwin Linkens Jr., 47, 1300 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on charges of invasion of privacy and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., officers arrested Dale Nicholson, 41, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Reanna Johns, 33, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Ohio Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 12:42 a.m., officers arrested Kalvin Stitts, 38, 600 block of Miami Boulevard, in the area of Washington and Defenbaugh streets, on three charges of operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 9:51 a.m., officers arrested Amanda Johnson, 37, 800 block of East North Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
