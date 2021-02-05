Arrests
Monday, 3:15 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Jayjuan Bender, 45, 1000 block of East Dixon Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for violation of a pretrial release.
Monday, 9:07 a.m., deputies arrested Dezmon E. Gaines, 41, 2000 block of North Purdum Street, from work release, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Billy Joe Bozeman, 43, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Alto Road and LaFountain Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Micah Books, 34, Peru, in the 1200 block of West Jackson Street, on a Miami County warrant and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, theft, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:54 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Andrew Tucker, 43, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7 a.m., deputies arrested Greg Lee Stykes Powell, 41, 2900 block of Amberwood Circle, at the HCJ, on a warrant for fraud.
Tuesday, 8:20 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Miller, 40, Flora, at the HCJ, on a warrant for public nudity.
Tuesday, 8:56 a.m., officers arrested Algin White, 35, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested David R. McClure, 47, 1100 block of East North Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Kameron J. Reed, 20, 1900 block of South Park Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Auttina Marie Gayles, 45, 400 block of West Lincoln Road, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:47 p.m., officers arrested Danny Clingaman, 61, Bunker Hill, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:52 p.m., deputies arrested Paige Breanne Turley, 20, 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Tuesday, 4:13 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Johnson, 33, 800 block of Buckskin Court, in the 1900 block of South Park Road, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Tuesday, 7:36 p.m. and 7:41 p.m., officers arrested Desiree Glenn, 26, unknown address, in the 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, on two charges of domestic battery and a charge of criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 7:38 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Butler, 42, 2400 block of Saratoga Avenue, in the 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Wesley Everling, 39, Sharpsville, in the area of South Bell and East Harrison streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:42 p.m., deputies arrested Brandy L. Martin, 46, 900 block of South Main Street, in the 2900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a hold for Grant County and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Allen Walker, 42, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 900 block of South Waugh Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Cedric Tyler, 33, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of East Elm and North Purdum streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:02 a.m., officers arrested Ronnie Bertrand, 36, 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Cody Butts-Johnson, 29, 600 block of Holly Lane, in the area of Arrow Street and Arrowhead Boulevard, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Lewis, 26, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Monroe and Ohio streets, on a Grant County warrant.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Freeman III, 19, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1000 block of Home Avenue, on a warrant for pre-trial release.
Wednesday, 8:41 p.m., officers arrested Keidra Carter, 29, unknown address, in the area of Virginia Avenue and 17th Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Rodrick Mosley, 30, unknown address, in the 700 block of East Firmin Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Waldman, 36, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, in the area of Peace Pipe Drive and Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 4:33 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Mimms Jr., 33, 1400 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for no contact order.
Thursday, 4:54 a.m., officers arrested Robert Patton, 39, 2500 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Arrests
Monday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 46, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on four charges of possession of a controlled substance, two charges of neglect of a dependent and a charge each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Monday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Sheyenne Johnson, 33, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on two charges of neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 11:15 a.m., officers arrested Trevor Baer, 29, Logansport, on charges of operating while intoxicated, residential entry, criminal trespass and interrupting reporting a crime.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Sydni Backus, 22, 300 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 5:29 p.m., deputies arrested Gabrielle Devivo, 28, Bunker Hill, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Johnson, 27, Wabash, on a Wabash County warrant.
Tuesday, 9:40 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Beets, 69, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 2:11 a.m., officers arrested Gary Arnett, 44, 400 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of theft and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Arrests
Monday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Margaret L. Ballard, 37, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 1:46 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin E. Stanley, 49, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:04 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew J. Nahas, 38, Pensacola, Florida, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
