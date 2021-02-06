Arrests
Thursday, 9:26 a.m., officers arrested Heather Vanmeter, 41, 600 block of North Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Martin, 31, 1400 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of Tate and Jay streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Ford, 36, Logansport, in the 1300 block of East Hoffer Street, on a charge of endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:41 p.m., officers arrested Perry Field, 27, 1400 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:36 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Matias, 26, 1400 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on charges of false informing and unlawful use of 911, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:46 p.m., deputies arrested Cassie R. Burge, 29, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
