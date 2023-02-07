Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:28 p.m., deputies arrested Shyla Marie Bergesen, 27, 300 block of Coronado Circle, in the 200 block of East 300 South, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:25 p.m., deputies arrested Sierra Breanne Cavazos, 29, 700 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Umbarger, 50, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 3600 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2:06 p.m., deputies arrested Drew Joseph Hewitt, 42, 2600 block of South 300 East, at the same location, on a warrant for burglary, a Level 4 felony.
Sunday, 12:37 a.m., officers arrested Brylen Sosbe, 19, Franklin, in the 1300 block of Begley Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and minor consumption of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:16 a.m., officers arrested Amanda Guest-Hively, 36, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 1100 block of East Center Road, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m., officers arrested Caleb Cook, 24, 1000 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:58 p.m., officers arrested Reed Turner, 37, 700 block of East North Street, in the area of Sycamore and Buckeye streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:18 p.m., officers arrested Blaine Powers, 56, 900 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Dylan Piker, 29, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Plate and Foster streets, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 5 felonies.
