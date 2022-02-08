Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:06 p.m., deputies arrested Monica Lynn Mossholder, 41, 1300 block of East Taylor Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for attachment.
Thursday, 8:14 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel Greggory Mull, 19, Greentown, in the 5600 block of North 700 East, on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:26 p.m., deputies arrested Katelin Marie Dupree, 23, 1100 block of South Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:50 p.m., officers arrested Robert Cunningham, 50, 300 block of Mulberry Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Robert Cunningham, 300 block of Mulberry Street, at the HCJ, on a charge of theft by shoplifting, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Gallego, 26, 1800 block of Gentilly Court, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, criminal mischief and interference in reporting a crime, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:33 p.m., deputies arrested Landon P. Sims, 25, 900 block of Cornell Road, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child than 16 years old.
Friday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Mario Bryant Jr., 37, 1400 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident with moderate bodily injury.
Friday, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Lindsay Fouch, 45, 2700 block of North Webster Street, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:51 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob R. Workman, 28, 6200 block of West 00 North South, in the area of Dixon and Judson roads, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 2:25 p.m., officers arrested Mark Seifert, 45, Peru, in the area of Superior and Elizabeth streets, on a warrant for strangulation and domestic battery.
Saturday, 3:39 p.m., deputies arrested Erin Lynn Copeland, 31, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 and a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Saturday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Murphy, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1300 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for false informing.
Saturday, 9:12 p.m., officers arrested Kylee Riddle, 29, 400 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Webster and Jefferson streets, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Sunday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Janelle Riebe, 47, 900 block of Brentwood Court, in the area of Apperson Way and Morgan Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:55 a.m., officers arrested Harron Burnett, 35, 200 block of East Harrison Street, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:12 a.m., officers arrested Rebecca Ray, unknown age, Peru, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 6:24 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Clark, 28, Elwood, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 10:13 p.m., deputies arrested Sirgeo Washington, 32, Marion, in Greentown, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:23 p.m., officers arrested Donald Smith, 39, 700 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 4:31 p.m., officers arrested Jacqueline Luer, 37, 700 block of West Walnut Street, in the 700 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 5:37 p.m., officers arrested Keeshum Cox, 45, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Main and Monroe streets, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Monday, 4:42 a.m., officers arrested Jomal Cox, 48, 1100 block of North Locke Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:55 p.m., officers arrested David Langley, 58, 600 block of West Morgan Street, at an unknown location, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Monday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Douglas Rice, 54, 1000 block of East Havens Street, in the area of North and Market streets, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Crystal Davis, 43, Flora, in the area of 17th Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 11:27 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Martin, 32, 1500 block of North Jay Street, in the area of South Webster Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, unknown time, officers arrested Damien Anderson, 37, 700 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 400 block of East Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of battery with bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 11:34 a.m., deputies arrested Brenna Pear, 26, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 3:02 p.m., officers arrested Michael Swavey, 38, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on three charges of domestic battery and a single charge each of strangulation, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Sunday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Robert Baymon, 27, Chicago, on an unknown hold and a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested James Stone, 46, 1100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 7:58 p.m., deputies arrested Joel Marbury, 37, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan O. Walker, 31, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 5:29 a.m., deputies arrested Shane H. Gray, 30, Tipton, on charges of possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and violation of driving conditions.
Saturday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Rusty A. Stoops, 45, Anderson, on charges of invasion of privacy and intimidation.
Sunday, 10:21 p.m., officers arrested Samuel T.S. Clabough, 30, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and driving while suspended.
