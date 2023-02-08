Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Makayla Keating, 27, Galveston, at the Howard County Jail, on a Hamilton County hold and a warrant for battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 8:46 p.m., officers arrested Lindsay Templin, 34, 1500 block of Quail Run Drive, in the area of Reed Road and Creekside Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 9:27 p.m., officers arrested Rodney Chack, 61, 1000 block of North 300 East, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2:10 p.m., officers arrested Cassie Burge, 31, 20 block of South Benton Street, Peru, on two charges of theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 3:28 p.m., officers arrested Lloyd Miller, 47, 100 block of East 8th Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear on a count of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Brooke Johnson, 33, 60 block of South Huntington Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 6:13 p.m., officers arrested Tyler James, 31, Roann, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Brenda Rose, 59, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear on counts of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Johnson, 25, Gary, on a court order for battery against a public safety official, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 4:13 p.m., officers arrested Stacey Hanes, 40, 80 block of South Broadway Street, Peru, on a warrant for one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:13 p.m., officers arrested Richard Allen, 52, South Bend, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 9:27 p.m., deputies arrested George Wheeler, 37, 1200 block of Chanute Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
