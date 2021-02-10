Arrests
Thursday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Andjowa C.E. Smith, 28, 200 block of West Lordeman Street, in the 1000 block of North Korby Street, on a warrant for battery on a person less than 14 years of age and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Thursday, 6:43 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Lee Russell, 56, 1600 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Allen Mottinger, 31, 2900 block of South Albright Road, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 12:58 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Brett Brookshire, 35, 3900 block of South 400 East, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 1:36 p.m., deputies arrested Catherine N. Mejia, 22, Logansport, in the 200 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:22 p.m., deputies arrested Glenn D. Carper, 56, 900 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Cheyenne Catt, 24, 800 block of North Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for parole/probation violation.
Thursday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Kristopher L. Johns, 36, 800 block of North Union Street, at the same location, on a Marion County hold.
Thursday, 11:26 p.m., deputies arrested Gloria Marie Helton, 63, 1200 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the area of Virginia and 17th streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:57 p.m., officers arrested Dmariyae Horton, 24, 1700 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the area of East State and South Union streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:44 p.m., officers arrested Robin Gaston, 53, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 1400 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Thomas, 19, unknown address, in the area of East Vaile Avenue and South Diamond Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Jamais Stewart, 21, 3100 of Crooked Stick Drive, in the 200 block of East Harrison Street, on charges of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:05 a.m., officers arrested Phillip Lopez, 43, 3800 block of West 1350 South, in the area of Center Road and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:10 a.m., officers arrested Antonitte Ewing, 32, 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of Center Road and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 10:18 a.m., officers arrested Korine Abernathy, 41, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, in the 1500 block of Home Avenue, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested Cody Butts-Johnson, 29, 600 block of Holly Lane, in the 3500 block of Southlea Drive, on charges of false informing, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility with a prior unrelated conviction, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 10:37 p.m., officers arrested Trevor Eldridge, 28, Greentown, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Jerry Gold, 63, 1400 block of North Bell Street, in the 300 block of North Delphos Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:35 a.m., officers arrested Bethany Green, 32, 1500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 4000 block of Liberty Court, on a charge of unlawful use of 911 service, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:04 a.m., officers arrested Tristin Elrod, 24, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Delphos and Jefferson streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:42 p.m., officers arrested Kevin McKinney, 39, 1300 block of Belvedere Drive, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Arnold, 25, 800 block of North Union Street, in the 700 block of West Boulevard Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, confinement, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Lora Delon, 46, 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Keith Powell, 52, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 700 block of North Delphos Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and operating or permitting operating without financial responsibility with an unrelated prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:21 a.m., officers arrested Emily Canady, 36, 2400 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Friday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested John Rogers, 36, Kokomo, on a charge of strangulation.
Friday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Christian Johnson, 40, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 5:34 p.m., deputies arrested Susanne Deboit, 55, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 5:52 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Hedrick, 28, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Rusty Yates, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Saturday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Harte, 38, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 1:39 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew V. Perez, 29, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan C. Schultz, 24, Tipton, on charges of criminal recklessness with a vehicle and intimidation.
Sunday, 6:43 p.m., officers arrested Sherri M. Vasquez, 25, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Sunday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Paul E. Vasquez, 39, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
