Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 3:35 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler A. Vanmeter, 20, Russiaville, in the area of Jefferson Street and St. Joseph Drive, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9:03 a.m., deputies arrested William Oryan Kerschner, 24, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for escape.
Monday, 9:33 a.m., deputies arrested Adam John Pratt, 32, homeless, at the HCJ, on a parole hold, a warrant for criminal trespass and a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 10:09 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Adam Bowlin, 34, 100 block of South Wabash Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 10:39 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler A. Vanmeter, 20, Russiaville, in the area of Savoy Drive and Reed Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:28 p.m., deputies arrested William G. Obenchain, 32, 1600 block of East Firmin Street, in the area of LaFountain Street and Southway Boulevard, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:22 p.m., deputies arrested Oscar Snow, 71, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Allen Wertz, 28, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7 a.m., officers arrested Donald Price, 37, Dayton, Ohio, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:04 a.m., officers arrested Charity Nice, 37, Peru, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:20 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Byrd, 50, 1400 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Antrinique Simmons, 27, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Superior Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Bianca Flamino, 20, 500 block of Southlea Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 9:24 p.m., officers arrested James Slider, 32, 700 block of East North Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:24 a.m., officers arrested Tracy Miller, 56, 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Parshant Bhardwaj, 37, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 700 block of South Jay Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:44 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Dodd, 18, 2100 block of North Buckeye Street, at the same location, on a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Lucas Braddock, 44, Fort Wayne, on a court order.
Monday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Levi Allen, 33, Wabash, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Nystrom, 37, Bunker Hill, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested David Hiner, 28, homeless, on a court order.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Janell Lee, 46, Camden, on a court order.
Tuesday, 7:11 p.m., deputies arrested Danny Wilcox, 65, Wabash, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
