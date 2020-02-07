Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:04 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee White, 33, unknown address, in the 1600 block of North Webster Street, on a hold for Tipton County.
Tuesday, 2:47 a.m., deputies arrested Randy Paul Craig, 50, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:41 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Nicole Jenkins, 41, 1900 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for parole violation.
Tuesday, 4:41 a.m., deputies arrested Riley James Craig, 31, 1900 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:42 p.m., deputies arrested Da'Shawn Brown, 19, 1000 block of South Locke Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for criminal organization activity.
Wednesday, 10:16 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Jackson, 49, 1800 block of South LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Martin, 23, 1100 block of West Boulevard Street, in the 1000 block of South Leeds Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 700 block of East Gerhart Street, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Steven Armfield, 54, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Troy Wilson, 31, 1000 block of North Washington Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for two counts of criminal confinement and a warrant for two counts of aggravated battery.
Wednesday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Ray Beets, 33, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for burglary and a warrant for theft.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., officers arrested Emily Mongosa-Gardner, 21, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:34 p.m., officers arrested April McAmis, 52, Bunker Hill, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Foust, 38, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of battery with bodily injury.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Kylee N. Watts, 37, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and violation of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.