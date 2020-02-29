Arrests
Wednesday, 10:22 a.m., deputies arrested Cary Lane Lawson, 55, 3500 block of North 00 East-West, in the area of North McCann Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Wayne Anderson, 57, 1500 block of East Taylor Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for contempt.
Wednesday, 11:34 a.m., deputies arrested Rick Larrison, 34, 1700 block of North Morrison, in the 1800 block of North Morrison Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Nicole Pyatt, 26, 500 block of Elk Drive, in the 900 block of Crescent Drive, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Danny Lee Wood, 34, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Wednesday, 3:59 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Dean Graves, 44, 1500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 2800 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:05 p.m., deputies arrested Mistie Lee Pharis, 36, Lebanon, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear and a hold for Hamilton County.
Wednesday, 5:21 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua R. Shannonhouse, 34, 4700 block of Ridge Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:35 p.m., officers arrested Britney McCool, 32, 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Thursday, 5:03 p.m., officers arrested Tamara Brooks, 49, 400 block of East Wheeler Street, at the same location, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Thursday, 6:36 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Achenbach, 21, 1100 block of TeePee Drive, in the area of Center Road and Kimberly Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:38 p.m., officers arrested Cameron Faxon, 31, Fort Wayne, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:23 a.m., officers arrested William Shuck, 32, 300 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Waugh Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Shaun Stevens, 33, 1500 block of West Sycamore Street, in the area of North Webster Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Angel McClain, 25, 300 block of East Broadway Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Stone, 38, Carlisle, on a court order.
Thursday, 2:05 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Ligue, 33, Knox, on a charge of fraud.
Thursday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Mathews, 27, homeless, on a Cass County warrant.
Thursday, 11:04 p.m., deputies arrested Felicia Rivera, 25, Chicago, Illinois, on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
