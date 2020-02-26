Arrests
Friday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jervonta Lyvell Randle, 24, 300 block of South Union Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 10:23 a.m., deputies arrested James Steven Pearce, 45, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 10:36 a.m., deputies arrested Chantel D. McDuffie, 29, 1500 block of North Buckeye Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 12:33 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Keith Wasson, 35, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Edward Jones, 51, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Austin James Vanwinkle, 22, 1100 block of South Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 1:56 p.m., deputies arrested Carl Earl Greeno, 59, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:06 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony L. Arnett, 48, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in Greentown, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 9:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jamar Rashun Owens, 28, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Indiana 931 and Carter Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:24 a.m., deputies arrested Eric S. Cosat, 43, unknown address, in the area of 350 North and 400 West, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested James E. Doke, 51, Frankfort, in Russiaville, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested Rosemary E. Perez-Galicia, 19, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 165, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:31 p.m., deputies arrested David Wayne Hall, 47, Kempton, in the area of 400 South and 3184 West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Michael Finch, 38, 1600 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 11:06 p.m., deputies arrested David Wayne Hall, 47, Kempton, in the area of Center Road and Dixon Street, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested Robert W. Shea, 31, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in West Middleton, on a warrant for battery.
Sunday, 2:47 a.m., deputies arrested Mike J. Talley, 47, 1600 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for stalking.
Sunday, 9:42 a.m., deputies arrested Rodney Eric Doss, 54, 1400 block of North Bell Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Nikia L. Lee, 54, 2400 block of North Washington Street, in Russiaville, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:27 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron James Day, 40, 1300 block of Red Bird Court, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 6:04 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Armstrong, 47, 1200 block of West Madison Avenue, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for domestic battery, a warrant for criminal recklessness, a warrant for criminal confinement, a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for pointing a firearm.
Monday, 10:26 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Barnes Jr., 26, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Gabbard, 30, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Armstrong and Gano streets, on a Miami County warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Luis F. Guerra, 35, Warsaw, on a warrant for failure to appear.
