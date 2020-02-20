Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:20 a.m., deputies arrested Craig Allan Hulet, 34, Greentown, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:14 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Marcel Williams, 25, 1100 block of South Purdum Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft, a warrant for strangulation of a pregnant woman and a warrant for domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
Tuesday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Ryan Boonstra, 22, 2100 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thefts
Wednesday, 11:56 a.m., the theft of a license plate, valued at $109, was reported in the 2400 block of North Wabash Avenue.
Wednesday, 3:19 p.m., the theft of an iPhone 7, valued at $150, was reported in the 700 block of West Mulberry Street.
Wednesday, 4:10 p.m., the theft of $285 cash was reported in the 2700 block of North Waugh Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Gregory, 30, Claypool, on a court order.
Wednesday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Devin Freguson, 20, North Manchester, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., officers arrested Gary Clegg, 29, 100 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, noon, deputies arrested Summer Johnson, 39, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, noon, deputies arrested Ladonna Ware, 19, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Michael McElheny, 39, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Hentgen, 31, 1300 block of West 12th Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Hentgen, 31, 500 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Nikki Hipsner, 33, Rochester, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 4:25 p.m., deputies arrested Adrian Morris, 47, Walton, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Adreene Gates, 32, Wabash, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Whitney Stambaugh, 33, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, on a Wabash County hold and charges of failure to appear, trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Roger Edmondson, 30, homeless, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested David Jones, 35, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Frank Stambaugh, 36, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Allen O'Malley, 39, 3200 block of West 100 North, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Brown, 39, 3000 block of North Street, Peru, on a probation hold and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Brady C. Powell, 23, Atlanta, on a warrant for failure to appear.
