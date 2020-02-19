Arrests
Friday, 8:24 a.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Mae Hooper, 32, 1700 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:56 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Humphries, 30, 1900 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on two warrants for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Friday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Charity Re’Nae Nice, 35, Laketon, at the HCSD, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 2:19 p.m., deputies arrested Beth Ann McVay, 48, 5600 block of Wigwam Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for escape.
Friday, 2:52 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey W. Browning, 27, 900 block of South Cooper Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 4:27 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Marie Cooper, 34, 700 block of West Virginia Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Leann Marie Fultz, 34, Bunker Hill, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 5:17 p.m., deputies arrested Shaquille Alexander Beard, 26, 400 block of Amberwood Place, at the HCSD, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Michael Richardson, 29, 600 block of Rainbow Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Friday, 7:24 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old female, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Mendenhall, 38, unknown address, in the 2400 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 52, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:02 a.m., officers arrested Bethany Ray, 21, 1600 block of Osage Drive, in the 700 block of Grove Avenue, on a warrant for battery.
Saturday, 1:19 a.m., deputies arrested Justin D. Garrett, 26, 1000 block of East Havens Street, at the same location, on a charge of driving while suspended with a conviction of a criminal offense, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:12 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Benedict, 26, 1100 block of Korby Street, in the area of U.S. 31 and Indiana 26, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:23 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Wininger, 30, 600 block of West Preble Street, in the 1900 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe and a warrant for criminal confinement.
Saturday, 7:03 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Land, 50, 1900 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:13 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy William Levi Gabbard, 30, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 1000 block of South Cooper Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 10:05 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Bogue, 32, 3700 block of North 800 East, in the 900 block of East Gerhart Street, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for criminal confinement.
Saturday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Jose Meza, 36, 1400 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of North and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:37 a.m., deputies arrested Stephen Kristopher Seaton, 26, 700 block of North Union Street, at the same location, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Tristin Elrod, 23, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:52 a.m., officers arrested Raymond Fasani, 20, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Gano and Washington streets, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and a minor in possession of alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:57 a.m., officers arrested Kyler Vaile, 23, Russiaville, in the 300 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:38 a.m., deputies arrested Daryl Andree Morris, 44, unknown address, in the area of 100 West and 400 South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:34 a.m., officers arrested Justin Record, 32, Galveston, in the 1000 block of South Cooper Street, on a warrant for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Sunday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Neville Hollis, 40, 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Sunday, 11:38 a.m., officers arrested Harry Young, 26, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 900 block of West Elm Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended with prior suspensions and a warrant for domestic battery.
Sunday, 12:53 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Jones, 39, 1600 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Sunday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Keith Moore, 40, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Sunday, 5:07 p.m., officers arrested Alexis Hattabaugh, 29, Markle, in the 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 8:41 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Oleyer, 24, unknown address, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Alec Hewitt, 26, 2700 block of West St. Louis Drive, in the 1100 block of South Webster Street, on a warrant for hit/skip.
Monday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Devon Inabinet, 26, Conway, South Carolina, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Reed Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Terra Hedges, 20, 7200 block of West 00 North South, in the 500 block of North Reed Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Cheryl Adamson, 39, Marion, in the 1600 block of Rank Parkway, on a charge of theft with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Randy Caudill, 38, Marion, in the 1600 block of Rank Parkway, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested April Moore, 34, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:58 p.m., officers arrested Michelet Joseph, 25, 400 block of North Washington Street, in the 600 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for obstruction of justice and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:58 p.m., officers arrested Brooke Williams, 25, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 600 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for disorderly conduct and a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:21 a.m., officers arrested Michael Hall, 47, 4900 block of South 800 East, in the 2200 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for theft and a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:04 a.m., officers arrested Taylor Booher, 28, 600 block of East Markland Avenue, in the 2200 block of North Webster Street, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 3:07 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Grimes, 34, 1800 block of Teasdale Lane, in the 500 block of Reynolds Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Grimes, 28, 500 block of Reynolds Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Tonya A. Swann, 31, 2200 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Thefts
Friday, 1:32 p.m., the theft of two Chevrolet 1500 series truck mirrors, valued at $200, was reported in the 500 block of West Lordeman Street.
Friday, 7:58 p.m., the theft of eight Carhartt shirts, valued at $354, was reported in the 2900 block of Sheila Drive.
Saturday, 10 a.m., the theft of miscellaneous tools, valued altogether at $590, was reported in the 1700 block of Tam O Shanter Court.
Saturday, 3:19 p.m., the theft of two Xbox 1 consoles, valued at $300 each, 30 Xbox games, valued at $1,500, a 42-inch flat screen television, valued at $300, and two Acer laptops, valued at $550 each, was reported in the 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard.
Sunday, 8:43 p.m., the theft of a LG style 5 cellphone, valued at $100, was reported in the 600 block of West Defenbaugh Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 10:01 a.m., officers arrested Bayleigh Schell, 18, 1200 block of Chanute Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Michael Ducan, 22, 1200 block of Chanute Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 6:38 p.m., officers arrested Larry Friend, 19, 200 block of East Ninth Street, Peru, on a hold for domestic battery.
Friday, 6:38 p.m., officers arrested Barbara Jenkins, 36, 200 block of East Ninth Street, Peru, on a hold for domestic battery.
Saturday, 1:08 a.m., officers arrested Corey Ward, 23, Logansport, on a hold for intoxication, three charges of neglect of a dependent and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Comer Webb III, 29, 400 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of a narcotic drug.
Sunday, 2:16 a.m., deputies arrested Chase Williams, 19, 5400 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Wynona Wiltfong, 24, North Liberty, on charges of possession of a lookalike, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 12:23 p.m., deputies arrested Lindell Clark, 25, 500 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Ashley D. Archer, 33, Tipton, on charges of residential entry, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Haley L. Hochstedler, 18, Sharpsville, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 3:11 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel G. Groves, 42, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 3:07 a.m., deputies arrested Molly C. Weber, 42, Tipton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.