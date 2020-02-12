Arrests
Friday, 12:17 p.m., deputies arrested William A.J. Neer, 29, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Durone L. Parker, 34, 600 block of West Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:38 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Jacob Peters, 34, 3000 block of Darwin Lane, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Adrien Demetrius Smith, 18, 700 block of South Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 8:16 p.m., deputies arrested Walt H. Gilbert, 51, 5100 block of Ojibway Drive, in the area of Mulberry and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:20 p.m., deputies arrested Brittney Malott, 28, Sharpsville, in the area of Belvedere Drive and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:53 p.m., deputies arrested Levi A. Wolfe, 25, 500 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for probation violation and a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 8:22 a.m., officers arrested Brooklan N. Wheeler, 25, 700 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of cocaine and a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:57 p.m., officers arrested Rodney E. Doss, 55, 1400 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:16 p.m., officers arrested Tanava Dickerson, 36, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1400 block of North Bell Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:39 p.m., officers arrested Paula Y. Mashburn, 48, 1400 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for two counts of dealing methamphetamine and a warrant for two counts of dealing a scheduled substance.
Monday, 2:50 p.m., officers arrested Everett W. Phipps, 58, Miami County, in the 200 block of East King Street, on a warrant for causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled drug in the body, two separate warrants for two counts each of causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled drug in the body, a warrant for two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled drug in the body and a warrant for two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled drug in the body with a prior conviction.
Monday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Katie R. Hilderbrand, 29, Indianapolis, in the 2400 block of West Sycamore Street, on a Marion County warrant and charges of prescription fraud, a Level 6 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Melissa M. Rivelli, 45, Indianapolis, in the 2400 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of prescription fraud and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Amy Clark, 45, 800 block of West Virginia Avenue, in the 600 block of East Tate Street, on a warrant for two counts of possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 7:53 p.m., officers arrested Mariquise James L. Webb, 26, 800 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:07 p.m., officers arrested Richard S. Riffel, 51, 1000 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony, confinement, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Ronnie A. Bradfield, 33, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for two counts of false informing and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:18 a.m., officers arrested Stacy L. Swisher, 43, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:51 a.m., officers arrested Christopher S. Kimmel, 58, Hanceville, Alabama, in the area of 300 North and Indiana 931, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Thefts
Monday, 10:05 a.m., the theft of $200 cash was reported in the 100 block of North Dixon Road.
Miami County Arrests
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie N. Jenkins, 41, Kokomo, on a parole violation.
Monday, 11:35 a.m., officers arrested Titan J. Kaiser, on a warrant for child molesting.
Monday, 11:58 a.m., deputies arrested Charles Summers, 28, 500 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Monday, 1:23 p.m., officers arrested Tabitha Palen, 37, Niles, Michigan, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Tasha Lees, 31, 900 block of North Thomas Drive, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Monday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Jared M. Gamblin, 38, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Tipton County Arrests
Monday, 11:58 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon W. Riggs, 39, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
