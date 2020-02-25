Arrests
Thursday, 4:03 a.m., deputies arrested Brent Lee Russell, 36, Royal Center, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Thursday, 10:21 a.m., deputies arrested Uriah Mark Levy, 30, 3700 block of South Webster Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:46 a.m., deputies arrested Steven D. Armfield, 54, 500 block of Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Thaddeus Allen Jefferson, 29, 1500 block of Cadillac Drive, in the area of 1300 South and 300 East, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Adriane Burr, 32, 1300 block of West Boulevard Street, in the area of Ohio and Mulberry streets, on a warrant for two counts of operating without ever obtaining a license.
Thursday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Rhyan Ky-Lyne Ballard, 19, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance-controlled substances.
Thursday, 8:04 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen Kristopher Seaton, 26, 700 block of North Union Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:11 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Lawrence Sense, 33, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Craig Allan Hulet, 34, Greentown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:46 p.m., deputies arrested Niki Kristine Marine, 30, 1800 block of West Judson Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for bond revocation and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested Dennis Brown, 57, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Havens Street, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Khrista Cunningham, 29, 5000 block of Mohawk Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:03 a.m., officers arrested Adam Crull, 30, 900 block of South Cooper Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Gerald Griffits, 45, 1500 block of North Phillips Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 4:37 a.m., officers arrested Steven France, 37, Marion, at an unknown location, on an unknown warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:31 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Thomas, 31, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Saturday, 8:56 p.m., officers arrested Demone Mattison, 45, 1300 block of South Jay Street, in the 900 block of East North Street, on a Tippecanoe County warrant for possession of a look a like with a prior conviction and a Tippecanoe County warrant for possession of a look a like.
Sunday, 12:37 a.m., officers arrested Tawon Wright, 37, 200 block of Ariel Court, in the 1200 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested James Wright, 39, 900 block of James Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:38 a.m., officers arrested Christy Miller, 42, 1900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of South Bell Street, on a Cass County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 4:22 a.m., officers arrested Jason Wines, 42, 1700 block of Teasdale Lane, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Carroll County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a Carroll County warrant for possession of paraphernalia, as well as a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Harry Fondots Jr., 57, 700 block of South Main Street, in the 600 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:07 p.m., officers arrested Tabitha Henry, 40, 600 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:19 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Jarvis, 36, 600 block of South Apperson Way, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Friday, unknown time, the theft of a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun, valued at $300, and a Taurus handgun, valued at $450, was reported in the 300 block of East Mulberry Street.
Sunday, 3:38 p.m., the theft of a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun and a Remington .308 with a scope, valued altogether at $400, was reported in the 5600 block of Wigwam Court.
Sunday, 4:04 p.m., the theft of a Taurus G2C 9mm, valued at $188, and two 50-count boxes of 9mm ammunition, valued at $23, was reported in the 600 block of East Monroe Street.
Arrests
Friday, 8:10 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany K. Haff, 29, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on a court order.
Friday, 11:56 a.m., officers arrested Joshua A. Ingalsbe, 26, 500 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, noon, correctional officers arrested Jacqueline Clouser, 47, Sharpsville, on a charge of trafficking with an inmate.
Saturday, 2:12 a.m., officers arrested Vincent Thomas, 53, South Bend, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 2:12 a.m., officers arrested Susanne Debolt, 54, 2700 block of South 625 East, Peru, on a Grant County warrant.
Saturday, 3:12 a.m., officers arrested Christian Rutz, 24, Wabash, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested James Allen, 38, Indianapolis, on an unknown charge.
Saturday, 12:54 p.m., officers arrested Hanna Winch, 21, 400 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and intimidation.
Sunday, 11 a.m., officers arrested Trisha Boggs, 37, Converse, on an unknown charge.
Sunday, 9:45 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Mason, 30, 60 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Sunday, 10:19 p.m., officers arrested Chrystal M. Alexander, 35, Tipton, on a violation of probation.
Sunday, 10:19 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Alspach, 58, Amboy, on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Arrests
Friday, 4:53 a.m., deputies arrested Deborah L. Bond, 43, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 9:22 p.m., deputies arrested Amber M. Fuller, 25, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 6:38 p.m., deputies arrested Caden W. McClure, 20, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant and charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Charles R. Dillon, 50, Windfall, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
