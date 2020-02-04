Arrests
Thursday, 1:05 a.m., deputies arrested Fabia India Mims, 30, 1000 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:55 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas Lee Dunbar, 35, Marion, in Greentown, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:51 a.m., deputies arrested Fabia India Mims, 1000 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:54 a.m., deputies arrested William Noble Meyers, 64, 5700 block of West 100 North, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery on a person less than 14 years of age.
Friday, unknown time, officers arrested Stan Martinez, 57, 300 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 2900 block of Albright Road, on a warrant for battery.
Friday, 5:42 a.m., officers arrested Brian Raber, 39, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1800 block of North Purdum Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:48 a.m., officers arrested Terry Kelly, 37, 3600 block of Bradford Court, in the 1800 block of North Purdum Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 12:14 p.m., officers arrested Adam Crull, 30, 900 block of South Cooper Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:34 p.m., officers arrested Niki Marine, 30, 600 block of Bradford Circle, in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for two counts of public intoxication and charges of deception of a legend drug and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 5:29 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Coleman, 33, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Robert Tucker, 42, Russiaville, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 7:38 p.m., officers arrested Kimberly Hooper, 32, 1700 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Washington and Havens streets, on charges of deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:04 p.m., officers arrested Angel Cooper, 23, 500 block of Elk Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for assisting a criminal.
Friday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Trenon Hipsher, 23, Galveston, in the area of Washington and North streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested Jolene Yard, 31, Indianapolis, in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Meyer, 30, unknown address, in the area of Market and Mulberry streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:03 p.m., officers arrested Uriah Baugh, 41, 1600 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Market and Mulberry streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:21 a.m., officers arrested Isaiah Hood, 23, 2300 block of South Park Road, in the area of Park and Markland avenues, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating without financial responsibility, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:27 a.m., officers arrested Trevor Brieger, 35, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled drug, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Jenny Atkins, 35, Sharpsville, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 4:09 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Brantley, 24, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the 1300 block of South Locke Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Sheyna Bitahey, 21, Peru, in the 900 block of South Clark Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Juvencio Lopez, 24, unknown address, in the area of Washington and North streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:47 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of incorrigibility, an infraction.
Monday, 3:54 a.m., officers arrested Mason Coen, 18, 600 block of North 480 West, in the 1700 block of Cadillac Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident, both misdemeanors.
Thefts
Thursday, 12:19 p.m., the theft of two massages, valued altogether at $180, was reported from Y & S Massage, 2914 S. Reed Road.
Thursday, 8:22 p.m., the theft of a dark green and black Glock G21, valued at $500, was reported from the 1000 block of South Delphos Street.
Friday, 6:47 p.m., the theft of a miter saw, a cordless drill and a weed eater, valued altogether at $650, was reported in the 1600 block of West Walnut Street.
Saturday, 3:56 p.m., the theft of power tools, valued at $120, was reported from Hawg Heaven, 422 W. Defenbaugh St.
Sunday, 11:55 a.m., the theft of a black leather Gucci purse, valued at $650, and a black and yellow Louis Vitton wallet, valued at $500, was reported in the 700 block of East Hoffer Street.
Sunday, 6:20 p.m., the theft of a burgundy 2003 Chevrolet Venture, valued at $5,000, was reported in the 600 block of South Lea Drive.
Arrests
Friday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Thomas, 25, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 11 a.m., officers arrested William Pierce, 33, 700 block of Woodbaun Green, Peru, on a probation hold and a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Saturday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Abriana Rood, 23, 100 block of Logan Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Saturday, 8:50 p.m., officers arrested Chad Gregory, 26, 1300 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Delon, 32, Frankfort, on a charge of battery.
Sunday, 1:16 a.m., officers arrested David Headrick, 35, 300 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a violation of probation and charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, operator never licensed and counterfeiting.
Sunday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Veronica Hicks, 26, 60 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 3:59 a.m., deputies arrested Bradley Ashby, 35, 1300 of West 200 North, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Monday, 2:48 a.m., officers arrested Ilise Bush, 23, Indianapolis, on a Marion County warrant.
Monday, 2:48 a.m., deputies arrested Bradley Brkljac, 19, 2000 block of Shaw Street, Peru, on a Orange County warrant.
Arrests
Sunday, 6:46 p.m., officers arrested Tyler B. Lynn, 24, Windfall, on a Madison County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended.
Sunday, 11:47 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin M. Drake, 31, Elwood, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.