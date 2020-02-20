Arrests
Monday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested Mason Michael Coen, 18, 600 block of North 480 West, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:12 a.m., deputies arrested Mykel Antonio Murrilla, 39, Lafayette, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:57 a.m., deputies arrested Brandi Lynn Wright, 21, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for residential entry and a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Monday, 3:07 p.m., deputies arrested Teighlor Sarah Trine, 27, 800 block of South Branded Boulevard, at the HCC, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:02 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Douglas Hilligoss, 38, Greentown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 2:25 p.m., officers arrested Tara Lewis, 32, unknown address, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for escape and three warrants for possession of a syringe, as well as charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, theft, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Robert Hernly, 30, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for altering the scene of a death, as well as charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:23 p.m., officers arrested Nichole Timoschuk, 31, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:36 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Goble, 43, 1200 block of North McCann Street, in the 1200 block of North Main Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:26 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 3500 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Tuesday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Richardo Young, 27, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:46 p.m., officers arrested April White, 42, 800 block of South Bell Street, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for two body attachments.
Tuesday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Hentgen, 31, Peru, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for carrying a handgun without a license.
Tuesday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Hentgen, 31, unknown address, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 9:59 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Goodman, 42, 700 block of North Union Street, in the area of Jefferson and Union streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:33 p.m., officers arrested Roy Alford, 52, Crown Point, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of public intoxication, never obtaining a license, hit/skip and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:37 a.m., officers arrested Paul Washam, 38, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the 1400 block of East Monroe Street, on charges of battery against an officer, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Tuesday, 1:34 p.m., the theft of a cell phone, valued at $400, was reported in the 2400 block of South Reed Road.
Tuesday, 2:10 p.m., the theft of a 1994 Chrysler Concord, valued at $1,500, was reported in the 400 block of Elliott Court.
Tuesday, 2:34 p.m., the theft of miscellaneous sporting goods and other items, valued altogether at $563, was reported at Target, 1037 S. Reed Road.
Tuesday, 6:09 p.m., the theft of a 2007 Dodge Charger, valued at $6,000, was reported in the 1000 block of West Taylor Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Ashley Spoonhoward, 31, Bloomington, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Cameron Dockerty, 33, Bunker Hill, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and a charge each of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Dalton Herrell, 23, 200 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of residential entry.
