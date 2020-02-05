Arrests
Friday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Clayton Sloniker, 30, Albany, in the area of Reed Road and Morgan Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:57 a.m., deputies arrested Willliam Craftton Raymond, 55, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of U.S. 31 and 400 North, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Frank Edward Guffey, 35, 700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Friday, 11:14 a.m., deputies arrested Epiphanty M. Mott, 28, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:19 p.m., deputies arrested James William Adair, 38, Logansport, at the HCSD, on a warrant for home improvement fraud where victim is at least 60 years of age.
Friday, 1:28 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany D. Minear, unknown age, 1800 block of North Purdum Street, in the 3400 block of East 50 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Sara Nicole Helms, 32, 3000 block of Matthew Drive, in the 1000 block of South Ohio Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jeanette Denice McSwain, 48, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary A. Burkhead, 34, 500 block of East Harrison Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for theft.
Friday, 5:57 p.m., deputies arrested Brady Wayne Goble, 24, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 5:59 p.m., deputies arrested Jakob R. Plake, 24, 1000 block of East Superior Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6:01 p.m., deputies arrested Brianna Lee Dion Williams, 20, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6:24 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Michelle Brooks, 33, Amboy, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Jesse Ray Conklin, 32, Rossville, in Russiaville, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:59 a.m., deputies arrested Adam Glen Moss, 27, 500 block of West Walnut Street, in the 1400 block of South 400 East, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Leevontay Eugene Allen Brown, 17, 400 block of South Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:26 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi N. Weaver, 22, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for counterfeiting and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:34 p.m., deputies arrested James A. Woodard, 56, 800 block of North Jay Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for forgery.
Saturday, 9:32 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Keith Abney, 60, 2500 block of North Bell Street, in the area of North and Locke streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Casandra Dawn Shepard, 37, 4300 block of North 300 West, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 1:49 a.m., deputies arrested Sebastian Montejo Arcos, 30, homeless, in the area of Washington and North streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:49 a.m., deputies arrested Juvencio Lopez, 24, homeless, in the area of Washington and North streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:50 a.m., officers arrested James Rayn, 22, 2400 block of North Philips Street, in the 2400 block of North Calumet Street, on a warrant for domestic battery, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 12:34 p.m., officers arrested Ivee Smith, 18, unknown address, at an unknown location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Cody Long, 23, Greentown, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a synthetic drug, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Miles Ollis, 18, 900 block of East Gerhart Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:47 p.m., officers arrested Steven Cooper Jr., 37, Russiaville, in the 1000 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Turner, 32, unknown address, in the 700 block of West Monroe Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 10:08 p.m., officers arrested Carl Miller, 24, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for theft of a firearm and a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 12:02 a.m., officers arrested Olajuwon Hall, 36, 1100 block of South Delphos Street, in the 1000 block of North LaFountain Street, on a Clinton County warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Tuesday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Jason Roberts, 40, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Kylee Riddle, 27, 400 block of West Hoffer Street, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 1:57 a.m., officers arrested Kinsey Riddle, 26, 400 block of West Hoffer Street, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for conversion and a charge of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Thefts
Monday, 11:48 a.m., the theft of a rose gold iPhone 8, valued at $700, was reported in the 400 block of North Apperson Way.
Monday, 11:59 a.m., the theft of $1,000 in cash was reported from the 1600 block of Oakhill Road.
Monday, 5:19 p.m., the theft of a white Samsung Galaxy S10 cellphone, valued at $600, was reported in the 300 block of North Webster Street.
