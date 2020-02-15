Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:45 a.m., deputies arrested Carl G. Phillips, 64, 300 block of East Walnut Street, in the 900 block of North Bell Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 4:54 a.m., deputies arrested Jamie Horton, 42, 1700 block of Gleneagles Drive, in Russiaville, on a warrant for attachment and a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Allen Nichols, 31, Peru, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:34 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Wyrick, 38, Russiaville, near the intersection of Clark Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for attachment and a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:39 p.m., deputies arrested Tasha Marie Lees, 31, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:33 a.m., officers arrested Kevin A. Jackson, 49, 1800 block of South LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a warrant for two counts of criminal trespass.
Thursday, 6:31 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer R. Smith, 44, 2600 block of Cedar Run Drive, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft with a prior unrelated conviction and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 6:44 p.m., officers arrested Annalicia Morelock, 32, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Charles E. Payton Jr., 39, 2900 block of Heritage Drive, at the same location, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Thursday, 10:23 a.m., the theft of $1,100 cash was reported in the 500 block of Salem Drive.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested James Miller, 41, Denver, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Lauren Grimmett, 24, Denver, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Ian M. Turner, 30, Elwood, on a body attachment.
Thursday, 5:16 p.m., officers arrested Casey P. Leonard, 29, Tipton, on charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation communicated to law enforcement and intimidation with threat to commit a felony.
