Arrests
Monday, 3:36 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Scott Prather, 31, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Sheila Rena Young, 49, 1500 block of Quail Run Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Abriana Faith Rood, 21, Peru, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Lee Earnheart, 31, 300 block of North Philips Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tavon Marquse Wisdom, 23, Detroit, Michigan, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery on a public safety official.
Monday, 5:14 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Weston Thompson, 26, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Monday, 7:36 p.m., deputies arrested Da’shawn Brown, 19, 1000 block of South Locke Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:27 p.m., deputies arrested James Mitchell Howard, 38, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Austin Vanwinkle, 22, 1100 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thefts
Tuesday, unknown time, the theft of a Pittsburgh floor jack, valued at $80, and miscellaneous tools, valued at $150, was reported in the 2500 block of North Purdum Street.
Tuesday, 1:38 p.m., the theft of a 2017 Tao Tao moped, valued at $750, was reported in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Arrests
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Maxwell, 29, 300 block of Loveland Avenue, Peru, on a White County hold and a violation of probation.
Monday, 10:31 a.m., officers arrested Kristin Bowman, 28, 60 block of West Benton Street, Peru, on a Marion County warrant.
Monday, 3:18 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Roberts, 47, 800 block of South Broadway Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 6:02 p.m., officers arrested Travis Worden, 19, 400 block of East Third Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., officers arrested Darcie Richman, 36, Anderson, on charges of operating while intoxicated of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and possession of a marijuana.
Monday, 9:08 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Yates, 37, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 2:26 a.m., officers arrested Shane Garretson, 24, 300 block of West 12th Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested Lavar Jones, 40, 100 block of South Holman Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 4:08 a.m., deputies arrested Ralph Nugent, 39, 700 block of Tyler Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and driving while suspended.
Arrests
Monday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Whitney H. Creamer, 33, Elwood, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Michael L. White, 33, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:08 p.m., officers arrested Ryan P. Barr, 43, Tipton, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 7:49 a.m., deputies arrested April K. Warman, 54, Windfall, on charges of battery and domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age.
