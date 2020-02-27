Arrests
Monday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Shaenya Nicole Wills, 20, Tipton, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Shantel Marie Droll, 25, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Dale Barnes, 29, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher J. Turner, 29, Greentown, in the area of 400 East and 400 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Shawn Anthony Mason, 30, 60 block of East Second Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:32 p.m., deputies arrested Chad Ryan Cox, 37, 2300 block of Renoir Court, in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:26 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen Kristopher Seaton, 26, 700 block of North Union Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:54 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Drew Harrison, 31, 200 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:57 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Mitchell Raber, 39, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:02 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Ray Jones, 30, 600 block of Maumee Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:27 p.m., deputies arrested Lori Beth Gallaway, 25, 700 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on a Wabash County hold.
Monday, 11:22 p.m., deputies arrested Meagan L. Sparger, 40, 1200 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the area of Cooper and Virginia streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:40 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Grant, 32, 1100 block of North Korby Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:42 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 1600 block of South Webster Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Thefts
Tuesday, 8:28 a.m., the theft of a 2005 green Honda ATV with an attached snow blade, valued at $2,500, was reported in the 2200 block of North Apperson Street.
Tuesday, 12:27 p.m., the theft of $530 cash was reported in the 900 block of Rainbow Circle.
Miami County Arrests
Tuesday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Raulerson, 38, homeless, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Chad Hann, 45, 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 8:36 p.m., officers arrested Mayson Benedict, 26, homeless, on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Tipton County Arrests
Tuesday, 11:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jason R. Giselbach, 42, Fishers, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 1:05 a.m., deputies arrested Michelle L. Woolever, 36, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
