Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:39 a.m., deputies arrested Cody Ray Long, 23, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested Kyli L. Fisher, 23, 1600 block of Faith Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested David Wayne Levine, 37, 1400 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Chad Allen Roark, 35, 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Aliyah Culley, 18, Mulberry, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Michael R. Evans, 50, Forest, at the HCSD, on a warrant for stalking.
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Alan Armes, 26, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Michael Pepper, 39, Indianapolis, at the HCC, on a hold for Marion County.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Bryndon Michael Helton, 28, 5200 block of Mohawk Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Joseph Walberry, 34, Fort Wayne, in Russiaville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Destiny Hann, 28, 10 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a court order.
Thursday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Chevy Bowen, 22, Mexico, on a court order.
Thursday, 7:09 p.m., officers arrested Felix Ramos, 28, Rochester, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
