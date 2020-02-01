Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:28 a.m., deputies arrested Derek Alan Gilbert, 31, 700 block of North McKinney Court, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:02 p.m., deputies arrested Oceania L. Barbary, 27, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:33 p.m., deputies arrested William Oryan Kerschner, 22, 300 block of East Lincoln Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:44 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Maurice Bateman, 42, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Samari Jamesha Copprue, 23, 1000 block of East Monroe Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested John Paul Alexander, 36, 9900 block of East 00 North South, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 8:32 p.m., deputies arrested Jesse T. Shelton, 25, unknown address, at the HCSD, on three warrants for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 8:38 p.m., deputies arrested Sasha Lane Woods, 38, unknown address, in the area of Goyer Road and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:39 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Groleau, 21, unknown address, at the HCSD, on two warrants for obstruction of justice.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Matthew Tharp, 28, unknown address, in the area of Markland Avenue and Indiana 931, on three warrants for resisting law enforcement and three warrants for public intoxication.
Wednesday, 9:21 p.m., deputies arrested Larry Austin Hellyer, 35, unknown address, in the area of Indiana 931 and U.S. 31, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Dianna Miller, 50, Sharpsville, in the 2400 block of Oakbrook Drive, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:16 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Groleau, 20, 1500 block of North Buckeye Street, at the same location, on a warrant for residential entry.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Blake Johnson, 27, Burlington, in the 1900 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for never obtaining a license, two charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and a single charge each of criminal recklessness, a misdemeanor, striking a law enforcement animal, a misdemeanor, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested James Daugherty, 38, 2800 block of South Reed Road, at the same location, on charges of battery, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 9:26 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Fields, 63, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Chadwell, 21, 800 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 200 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:42 a.m., officers arrested Brian Raber, 39, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1800 block of North Purdum Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:48 a.m., officers arrested Terry Kelly, 37, 3600 block of Bradford Court, in the 1800 block of North Purdum Street, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:42 p.m., officers arrested Miranda Townsend, 36, 3800 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Cress, 42, North Manchester, on a warrant of failure to appear.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Baker, 32, 2900 block of West 300 South, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 5:08 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Bowles, 30, South Bend, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 6:01 p.m., deputies arrested Sandra L. Brill, 59, Leesburg, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 7:31 a.m., officers arrested Kyle N. Pavan, 36, Elwood, on a Hamilton County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
