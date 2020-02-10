Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Benjamin Allen, 28, 900 block of East Monroe Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for two counts of criminal confinement.
Thursday, 1:39 p.m., deputies arrested Mario Dajuan Long, 46, 900 block of East Monroe Street, in the 100 block of East Mulberry Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph M. Bogue, 28, 1800 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:56 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Wayne Rogers, 38, 1600 block of West Carter Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:46 p.m., deputies arrested Barbara Nicholson-Cox, 53, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:48 p.m., deputies arrested Floyd Eugene Roberts, 54, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, at the same location, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Fredy A. Baca Diaz, 36, Indianapolis, in the area of Washington and Superior streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:44 a.m., officers arrested James L. Warren Jr., 40, 500 block of East Monroe Street, in the 1500 block of North Purdum Street, on charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 10:57 a.m., officers arrested Brandon D. Wilson, 40, 300 block of North Calumet Street, in the 1500 block of North Purdum Street, on charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:10 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth N. Bradburn, 37, 1700 block of North Bell Street, in the 1100 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of public intoxication.
Friday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested Andrew M. Crousore, 22, 3500 block of West 200 South, at the same location, on charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony.
Saturday, 1:35 p.m., officers arrested Kailum T. David, 23, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the area of Foster and Delphos streets, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:08 p.m., officers arrested Michael J. Halcomb, 31, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the 300 block of East Deffenbaugh Street, on a Tippecanoe County warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Rucker, 35, 600 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Washington and Monroe streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:49 p.m., officers arrested Sheena N. Hanley, 30, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery/simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Joseph E. Applewhite, 37, Marion, at Kohl's, 2156 E. Boulevard St., on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Shaquille A. Beard, 26, 400 block of Amberwood Place, in the 1200 block of West Boulevard Street, on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:54 a.m., officers arrested Curtis Guy Durbin, 48, Greentown, in the 400 block of East Superior Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:02 a.m., officers arrested Justin D. Pavese, 35, 2100 block of Lynn Drive, at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., on a Tipton County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:07 p.m., officers arrested Cyonna Hizer, 22, 1000 block of East Dixon Street, in the 2100 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for two counts of disorderly conduct and a warrant for two counts of public intoxication.
Sunday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Jamareyon C. Sample, 20, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:55 a.m., officers arrested Reanna L. Johns, 31, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Jefferson and McCann streets, on a body attachment and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Friday, 10:12 a.m., the theft of construction equipment, valued altogether at $841, was reported in the 1500 block of South Armstrong Street.
Friday, 2:59 p.m., the theft of a female's gold Seiko watch with a thin wrist strap, valued at $2,500, was reported in the 800 block of North Ohio.
Saturday, 4:29 p.m., the theft of white Apple air pods with a case, valued at $200, was reported in the 100 block of North Union Street.
Sunday, 4 p.m., the theft of an Apple iPhone 8+ cell phone, valued at $449, was reported in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested David Hefner, 32, Royal Center, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Friday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Micah Books, 27, Bunker Hill, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Friday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Alvastia McKeller, 21, Indianapolis, on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
Saturday, 12:36 a.m., deputies arrested Rodnie Stone, 36, Akron, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 12:36 a.m., deputies arrested LeAnn Ray, 32, 1100 block of East Indiana 124, on a probation hold and charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 9:50 p.m., officers arrested Amber Cart, 35, 40 block of Cory Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 2:14 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Patterson, 26, 2500 block of Kelly Avenue, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 3:07 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Jones, 29, 2500 block of South Willow Creek Drive, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 11:12 p.m., deputies arrested Blake VanDalsen, 32, Roann, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 8:50 p.m., officers arrested Derek W. Langolf, 36, Elwood, on charges of robbery, criminal confinement with a motor vehicle, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, criminal mischief and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.